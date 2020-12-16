Vice President Mike Pence Hosts 'Life Is Winning' Event

Vice President Mike Pence is hosting a Life Is Winning event today, Wednesday, December 16 at 2:00 pm Eastern.

The Vice President is highlighting the Trump administration's remarkable pro-life accomplishments championed by President Donald Trump whom the White House calls "the most Pro-Life President ever."

The Trump administration has enacted pro-life policies, which have led to cutting federal funds for Planned Parenthood, appointing pro-life judges, and signing an executive order protecting infants born alive.

WATCH LIVE BELOW:

STAY UP TO DATE WITH THE FREE CBN NEWS APP

Click Here Get the App with Special Alerts on Breaking News and Top Stories