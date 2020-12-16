Displaying 30+ Stories
Vice President Mike Pence Hosts 'Life Is Winning' Event

12-16-2020
CBN News
Vice President Mike Pence. (Image credit: CBN News)
Vice President Mike Pence is hosting a Life Is Winning event today, Wednesday, December 16 at 2:00 pm Eastern. 

The Vice President is highlighting the Trump administration's remarkable pro-life accomplishments championed by President Donald Trump whom the White House calls "the most Pro-Life President ever."

The Trump administration has enacted pro-life policies, which have led to cutting federal funds for Planned Parenthood, appointing pro-life judges, and signing an executive order protecting infants born alive.  

WATCH LIVE BELOW:

