Vice President Mike Pence Hosts 'Life Is Winning' Event

Vice President Mike Pence is hosting a Life Is Winning event today, Wednesday, December 16 at 2:00 pm Eastern.
The Vice President is highlighting the Trump administration's remarkable pro-life accomplishments championed by President Donald Trump whom the White House calls "the most Pro-Life President ever."
The Trump administration has enacted pro-life policies, which have led to cutting federal funds for Planned Parenthood, appointing pro-life judges, and signing an executive order protecting infants born alive.
