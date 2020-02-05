'Asking for Help Isn't Easy': CrossFit Spokesperson Fired for Biblical Tweet Raising Funds for Wife's Life-Saving Transplant

In 2018, popular exercise and fitness company CrossFit found itself in the crosshairs of the LGBT outrage mob. Russel Berger, a legal researcher and spokesperson for CrossFit, was eventually fired after tweeting in defense of a franchise owner who canceled an LGBT pride-themed related workout because he believed pride is a “foundational detractor of health.”

After standing up for his belief in God and being punished for it, a showing of faith that was greatly edifying and encouraging to millions of believers who read the story, Berger is now humbly seeking help as his wife’s medical condition is deteriorating and medical bills are mounting.

After writing on Facebook that help is “not easy for me” to ask for because he is “prideful and stubborn,” Berger opened up about how difficult it has become to be a full-time caretaker while also trying to provide for his family.

The GoFundMe has already raised $50,000 out of the $100,000 goal — but even that is only scratching the surface of what he needs.

Want to help? You can do so HERE.

Berger explained his situation:

For the past ten years, I (Russell) have watched my wife Katherine battle a rare genetic disorder. It has affected her connective tissues, her autonomic nervous system, and multiple organ systems in her body. Despite her doctor’s best efforts, Katherine’s condition has deteriorated. Last year, she was diagnosed with intestinal failure. Since September of last year, her only source of nutrition and fluid has been through a central line to her heart. She has also continued to receive bimonthly infusions of immunoglobulin that help to keep her disease from progressing further. Katherine is currently being treated by some of the best gastrointestinal doctors in the world, and has been recommended for intestinal transplant. Though we are thankful for these life-saving interventions, they present a constant risk of complications. She has had multiple hospitalizations over the past few months, and had three central lines replaced due to infection. As Katherine’s illness has progressed, she has lost the ability to drive, and struggles to complete many simple daily tasks on her own. Our 11-year old has also begun to show symptoms of the same disease, and has lost the ability to walk. Out of necessity, I have become a full-time caretaker for our family. This has been very difficult for us financially. Katherine’s IVig treatments are $12,000.00 per month. Her TPN is $6,500.00 per month. Her IV fluids are $2,700.00 per month. The transplant her physicians have recommended would cost $2 million dollars. Medicare/Medicaid won’t approve many of the treatments Katherine’s doctors have prescribed for her. When they do approve treatments, they only pay a fraction of the cost, which would leave us owing hundreds of thousands of dollars. A private health plan would cover the majority of these expenses, but the monthly premiums for a plan like this are upwards of $2000.00 per month. In order for Katherine to be listed for transplant, we will have to obtain one of these plans. Katherine’s transplant team has advised us to start fundraising for those expenses not covered by insurance. These funds will help us cover deductibles, the cost of traveling to and from D.C. for appointments, housing near the hospital during her 6-month recovery, and living expenses while I serve as her full-time caretaker. We thank you for your help and kindness. If you can’t help us financially, please also consider praying for Katherine’s doctors to have wisdom, and that our two children would be comforted as they deal with so many challenging situations. — Russell Berger

He’s in this situation, in large part, because of the stand he took for Christ and for a fellow believer in his company who was trying to follow his faith and got attacked by the LGBT mob as a result.

At the time, while this franchise owner was getting attacked for canceling the pride event, Berger tweeted in support, expressing his own view that pride is a sin. This led to the LGBT outrage mob calling for his scalp, and they got their wish as Berger was fired by the company.

This, despite the fact that Berger was tweeting from his own personal account. You can read the full story HERE and HERE.

He stood for Christ when he knew it would likely cost him personally, and it did. He was maligned and more importantly, lost his job with healthcare benefits. Now, Christians and others are rallying to help this family in need:

“I donated because of your testimony on the American Gospel videos,” one person who donated wrote. “The testimony of your family has truly blessed our family, thank you. You are in our prayers,” added another.

But there's still a long way to go — if you want to help the Berger's navigate this storm, you can do so HERE.

Berger has also welcomed all the prayers people can offer, so if that’s all you can do — do it!