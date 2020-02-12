Colorado Legislature Rejects Bill Protecting Born-Alive Abortion Survivors

Colorado legislature has voted down legislation that would have protected a baby that survives an abortion.

House Bill 1068 would have mandated that physicians provide medical care to a child born alive after or during an abortion.

Violation of the proposed law would carry a civil fine of $100,000, enforceable by the attorney general, constitute a Class 3 felony, and tarnish one's reputation with the mark of "unprofessional conduct."

State Rep. Shane Sandridge (R-CO), the co-sponsor of the bill, said, "It's not an abortion bill, it's a murder bill."

State Rep. Chris Kennedy (D-CO) explained that no one wants to see a child killed or neglected in terms of making a medical decision a crime, ColoradoPolitics.com reports.

"I do believe the effect of this bill to create a new felony for this kind of action would have the effect of limiting access to abortion in this state," he said. "I think that is a legitimate concern and a real problem."

Abortion supporters called the bill harmful to women's rights but pro-life advocates said that all babies must receive the same care.

Some pro-life advocates wonder why some Democrats would allow a practice equivalent to infanticide.

"Pro-abortion Democrats oppose this bill and they should be forced to explain why their allegiance to the abortion industry's agenda should allow a practice that is tantamount to infanticide," said Jennifer Popik, legislative director of National Right to Life. "It is outrageous that a born-alive human person may be subjected to lethal violence with impunity or be treated as if she is medical waste."

Following the testimony, Jeff Hunt, director of the Centennial Institute tweeted, "The Colorado legislature just voted down a bill that would require a doctor to provide medical care to a child who is born alive after surviving an abortion. A child is born, in need of help, and the Colorado legislature voted against mandating care. God have mercy."

In a Facebook video, Hunt referred to yesterday as a "disheartening day."

"I've been listening to testimony after testimony on both sides of these issues and liberals will side with the women's right to choose. Conservatives side with the right to life of the child," Hunt said. "In this circumstance there is only one party that is inflicted with horrific violence and that is the child."

"If you lean towards protecting a woman's right to choose, you do so by inflicting horrible violence upon a child to end its life. That's just not right."

Hunt urged everyone to attend testimonies and wait as long as it takes to fight for the most vulnerable in your community.

"We've got a real problem in our state with our elected officials that they are willing to put abortion ahead of the right to life...we've got to continue to fight for this," he added.

"This is why we are here at this time. That's why you're alive. This specific moment in history is to fight to end abortion, to fight to protect the life of these children and the right to life of these children," Hunt said.

For Hunt, pro-life advocacy is personal given that his daughter was born after only 27 weeks gestation.

"She was the size of my hand and weighed one pound, nine ounces and we saw life at that stage, we know there is unique life there," he said. "After 94 days in the neonatal intensive care unit, she came home and today she is a perfectly healthy ten-year-old."

Other conservatives in Colorado's legislature that are leading the push for pro-life laws include Reps. Lori Saine (R-Firestone), Stephen Humphrey (R-Severance) and state Sen. Vicki Marble (R-Fort Collins).

According to Focus on the Family, current federal law says all infants born at any stage of development are "persons." But there are no legal requirements for abortion doctors to provide medical care to babies struggling for life after a failed abortion procedure.

Although opponents argue that infants never survive attempted abortions, there is proof that some do survive. A recent television commercial featured several abortion survivors.