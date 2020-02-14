'Grateful for This Gift:' American Idol's Colton Dixon and Wife Expecting First Child

Christian singer/songwriter and American Idol alum Colton Dixon said he is excited about becoming a dad.

Dixon, 28, married Annie Coggeshall back in 2016, after three years of dating.

The couple recently announced in an exclusive interview with PEOPLE that they're about to become first-time parents.

"Becoming a dad is something I've always looked forward to," Colton said. "Whether seeing other kids with their parents or reminiscing on the times I had with my own when I was young, these are moments to be cherished."

He added, "Annie and I are ecstatic about this exciting new chapter! We are also relieved that this is no longer a secret."

Annie said expecting a little Dixon "is truly a dream come true."

"As a first-time mom, I've felt really vulnerable navigating this new territory, but the kindness from fellow moms has helped put me at ease, along with the support of my husband," she added.

"I think I will be able to understand life in new ways, and though I know it's a big learning curve, I'm excited for the next chapter," she continues. "Colton and I have always wanted children. We've always said, 'One day.' And that day is here! I am so grateful for this gift of bringing a child into the world! Even though I'm not looking forward to the literal side of that so much."

The couple waited until they tied the knot before becoming intimate.

"It was not easy," Dixon told PEOPLE back in 2016. "But I believe sex was designed for marriage and I knew it would be more meaningful to wait. That was something I grew up thinking and feeling, and I believe the Bible backs it up as well."

Annie added, "It wasn't because someone was telling me this is what you should do."

"Deep down in my heart it felt like it was the right thing. And we're really glad we did. We know God's hand is on our marriage," she said.



In 2012, Colton Dixon finished in the top ten of American Idol. His faith played a huge role during his stint on the popular talent show. The Christian singer sang the God-centered "Everything" by the rock band Lifehouse.

He ended the performance on his knees, filled with so much emotion that he almost whispered the song's last line, "Would you tell me how could it be any better than this."

"What a way to start this show! I was really moved," Jennifer Lopez said after that powerful performance.

Baby Dixon is expected to make his or her arrival this Fall.