NJ Christian, Muslim Parents Unite, Accusing Pro-LGBT Curriculum of 'Sexualizing' Their Kids

Christian and Muslim parents presented a united front when they stood together before the Jersey City Board of Education last week to challenge the state-mandated LGBT curriculum being taught in all New Jersey schools.

The Jersey Journal reports more than 60 Coptic Christian and Muslim parents believe the new curriculum violates their First Amendment rights.

Last year, Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy signed a law requiring all New Jersey schools to teach the history of LGBT people to middle school and high school students starting this fall.

Rev. Thomas Nashed of the St. George and St. Shenouda Church told the Jersey Journal the curriculum's critics think it's propaganda to persuade children to accept LGBT behavior.

"We respect, love and tolerate everyone the same, as we are all the creation of God," said Nashed, who is also a parent. "The schools have a duty to educate the children, not to sexualize them and force our kids to have sexual education by labeling everything to a sexual orientation, therefore stripping away their innocence."

"Let's be clear it is the parent's right and only the parent's right to teach their own children such matters," he said.

Jersey City school board members reminded the parents the curriculum is mandated by the state. The curriculum was written by Garden State Equality, a statewide LGBT advocacy group, which said LGBT history is American history.

But Victoria Jakelsky, state director of a grassroots group called Protect Your Children, or Team PYC, told The Daily Signal the group is working to advance a "radical agenda" that "undermines the constitutional rights of parents."

New Jersey is the second state to pass a law requiring LGBT curriculum after California.

Other parents across New Jersey have spoken out about the new law. They are concerned the new law will "teach lifestyles and life choices that stand 100% against our family values." according to The Daily Signal.

CBN News has reached out to the New Jersey Family Policy Alliance for comments about the new mandated LGBT curriculum. We will update this story when new information becomes available.