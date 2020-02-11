Regent University Announces New Honors College: 'Discover Greatness - the Greatness of God'

VIRGINIA BEACH, VA - During its annual Scholar's Weekend event, Regent University announced the launch of a standalone Honors College on Regent's campus in Virginia Beach, Virginia.

The goal of the Honors College is to attract students with the highest GPAs and academic accomplishments and provide advanced honors curriculum and mentorship opportunities.

"We believe that this college will quickly become one of national distinction in undergraduate honors education in the United States," said Regent founder, chancellor and CEO, Dr. M.G. "Pat" Robertson. "The Regent University Honors College will be the college of choice for students seeking a rigorous Christian education."

The college is recruiting now for its first class, to begin in August 2020. It will offer sophisticated honors curricula based on its unique educational L.I.F.E. model: great Learning, Instruction, Faculty, and Expectations. The L.I.F.E. approach to honors education at Regent will be offered by some of the best faculty in the country who serve at the university.

"The university has a premier team of faculty offering leading curricula and a state-of-the-art plan to ensure that students receive the finest instruction within a challenging environment," said Executive Vice President for Academic Affairs, Dr. Gerson Moreno-Riano.

"Simply said, the focus of the Honors College is to discover greatness – the greatness of God, the greatness of His ways and His acts, and the greatness that He allows us to accomplish through Him. We believe it will absolutely transform students to be great leaders to make the world a better place," he said.

For more than four decades, Regent University has trained Christian leaders with a vision to change the world, equipping men and women to do great things. Less than five years ago, the university initiated a robust Honors Program. The Honors College will continue in this tradition by providing advanced opportunities for motivated students to gain a unique intellectual, spiritual and social experience.

Regent reports that alumni from that initial Honors Program are already competitive in industry-leading companies and organizations. Many have also continued their studies at top graduate and professional schools.

The university explains one goal of the Honors College is to "yield exponential influence by opening doors for hundreds more students and providing additional leading-edge tools that challenge and equip them to change the world."

According to Dr. Josh McMullen, interim dean of Regent's College of Arts & Sciences, Honors College students can expect challenging, meaningful opportunities to grow in faith and godly character; learn to appreciate and defend the great principles of liberty, justice, self-government, and economic freedom; defend the True, the Good and the Beautiful; and make significant contributions by addressing real-world problems.

"The world needs dedicated Christians with disciplined minds, exceptional spirits and battle-tested hearts to challenge the culture and to lead and serve others to the glory of God," McMullen said. "With a great curriculum, instruction, faculty, and setting great expectations, Regent's Honors College seeks to change the way students view the world – and prepare them to meet it with greatness."

The Honors College is welcoming applicants for its inaugural class at: Regent.edu/honors.

Regent University was founded in 1978. It now has nearly 11,000 students studying on its 70-acre campus in Virginia Beach, Virginia, and online around the world in 135+ program areas like business, communication and the arts, cybersecurity and technology, divinity, education, government, law, leadership, nursing and healthcare, and psychology.

Regent is ranked among top national universities by U.S. News & World Report and is one of only 22 universities nationally to receive an "A" rating for its comprehensive liberal arts core curriculum.