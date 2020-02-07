The Powerful Moment that Made the Entire Crew of 'Harriet' Cry: How You Can See Harriet Tubman Film for Free

Local theaters across the U.S. will offer free showings of the powerful film "Harriet" in honor of Black History Month.

"Experience the unbelievable true story of Harriet Tubman, an American legend, in one of the most highly anticipated black history month movies of the year, reads an ad on Regal's website.

The biopic about the famed abolitionist stars Tony award-winning actress Cynthia Erivo, who has been nominated for an Oscar for her performance.

Biographer Kate Clifford Larson shares Harriet's story in a book, Bound for the Promised Land: Harriet Tubman, Portrait of an American Hero.

"She was a formally enslaved woman, who took her own freedom," Larson told CBN News.

She points out the strength of Tubman's Christian faith, which is highlighted throughout the film. Many called her "the Moses of her people."

"She was the middle child of nine children of Ben and Rit Ross. She had four brothers and four sisters. And she had this intensity about her. This love for her family. Love for her community. And profound deep faith that guided her, protected her. All of those things made this woman that became the greatest underground railroad agent of all time," Larson said.

In an interview with RELEVANT, Harriet director, Kasi Lemmons also discussed the role that faith played in Tubman's life.

"I don't think you can tell the story without it. If you look at everything that she says, she attributes her journey and her success to a higher power and her connection to God," she explained.

While filming the scene where Tubman was finally free, Erivo says many on set were brought to tears.

"There was a moment where Harriet makes the step into freedom, and the day was just as gloomy as you could believe. The sky was grey, it was raining, and we had so much to do that day that it just felt like it was impossible," Erivo said in an interview with PEOPLE.

"We start shooting, and just as I make the step over, the clouds break, the sun comes out," she said. "So the sun in my face (in the movie) is the real sun in my face. You look around and everyone's in tears. It felt like one of those moments where we knew that we weren't doing it on our own."

Regal will offer the free screenings on February 11 at 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.

Click here to see a list of locations where the movie will be screened.