Charisma CEO Stephen Strang: Christians Need to Wake Up, Pray, and Pull Down Demonic Strongholds Over the Nation

Since the day Donald Trump was sworn into office, the partisan divide in America has grown deeper and more contentious by the day. The bickering and rancor on Capitol Hill got so bad that a few months ago Rev. Patrick Conroy, chaplain to the House of Representatives, prayed to cast out demonic spirits from the House chamber. That prayer went viral on social media.

"I now cast out all spirits of darkness from this chamber," Conroy prayed. "Spirits that are not from You."

While the concept of spiritual warfare is foreign to many Americans, Stephen Strang, CEO of Charisma Media and author of the upcoming book, God, Trump, and the 2020 Election, says it's critical for Christians to look at what's going on in the country with spiritual eyes and calls on Christians to respond to the spiritual warfare taking place in the nation, to rise up and pray.

In an interview with Gordon Robertson on Friday's 700 Club, Strang said, "The Bible tells us 'we wrestle not against flesh and blood but against principalities and powers' (Ephesians 6:12) and normally we ignore that until something really bad happens."

He went on to say that House Chaplain Conroy isn't the only one taking on the "principalities and powers" of this world. Paula White-Cain did the same thing at a political rally where she prayed against demonic networks. "And the media said she was calling the news networks demonic, and she really wasn't," Strang said. "She was using terminology, and I've written about this, I did a podcast, the subject was spiritual warfare and the impeachment. And it was the biggest podcast I've ever had. It really hit a chord. And all I said was what I'm saying to you – the Bible says we wrestle not against flesh and blood but against principalities and powers. It's not about Republicans versus Democrats. I believe it's really good versus evil," he said.

"I think you have to look at it with spiritual eyes and understand that there are demonic forces behind it," he went on. "And we as Christians who try to live by the power of the Holy Spirit have authority just as this chaplain did. You don't have to be a clergyman. We can pray, and I try to encourage, in the different media I have, for people to pray and intercede and pull down what we believe are demonic strongholds over this nation."

In order for Christians to be successful, though, Strang says they have to wake up and understand the gravity of the situation.

"Things have to get pretty bad before people wake up. And things are pretty bad," Strang said. "And a lot of people have woken up, or are in the process of waking up, but not everyone."

"And I hope we don't wait until we get a socialist government or whatever – or until we get into a war with China – to wake up and understand. I hope what's happening now is a wake-up call," he added.

