Drag Queen Warns Parents in Surprisingly Honest Rebuke: ‘Extremely Irresponsible’ to Involve Children in Drag

Drag Queen story hour, visits to schools, and similar public integrations have been on the rise in recent months from a movement that seeks to ingratiate themselves with children.

But one drag queen is speaking out against this trend, warning parents in a video that it’s “extremely irresponsible” to combine children and drag, likening it to exposing them to strippers or porn stars.

Faithwire: Shocking Sex Ed Videos Indoctrinate Young Children With Drag Queens and Explicit Sex Advice

“What in the h*** has a drag queen ever done to make you have so much respect for them? Other than put on makeup and jump on the floor and writhe around and do sexual things on stage,” an alleged drag queen named Kitty Demure said in a video posted on Twitter.

“Would you want a stripper or porn star to influence your child? It makes no sense at all. A drag queen performs in a night club for adults. There is a lot of filth that goes on and backstage there’s a lot of nudity, sex, and drugs,” he continued.

“I don’t think this is an avenue you would want your child to explore,” the drag queen explained. “To actually get them involved in drag is extremely, extremely irresponsible on your part.”

Demure went on to suggest that people often do so in order to appear woke.

“Honestly, you’re not doing the gay community any favors. In fact, you’re hurting us,” he said. “We’ve already had a reputation of being pedophiles and being perverts and being deviants. We don’t need you to bring your children around. So you keep your kids at home or take them to Disney Land or Chucky Cheese, but if you need your child to be entertained by a big human in a costume or in makeup, take them to the circus or something.”

“Don’t ruin your child’s life, and don’t ruin us. Because that’s what you’re doing.”