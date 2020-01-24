'Every Human Soul is Divine': Trump Addresses Annual March for Life Event

WASHINGTON - The annual March for Life crowd saw something never seen before in their midst -- the President of the United States appearing at their annual event.

Presidents for years have sent taped messages to the March for Life, but only Donald Trump showed up in the flesh.

Trump had to face boos a few months ago at a Washington Nationals baseball home game in D.C., but it was all cheers Friday as he appeared before a huge and enthusiastic pro-life crowd gathered on the National Mall.

"Every child brings joy to a family. Every person is worth protecting," Trump declared. "And above all, we know that every human soul is divine and every human life, born and unborn, is made in the holy image of Almighty God."

Some may wonder why for 47 years tens of thousands – sometimes hundreds of thousands – have shown up at the March for Life. Many of the marchers would say it's to protest the fact 62 million babies have now died by surgical abortions since the Supreme Court decision handed down in the case of Roe v. Wade made the practice legal nationwide. They march on the high court to plead for an end to the slaughter.

Sarah's Alive Today Because Her Parents Wouldn't Follow Doctors' Advice

Sarah Gorman could have been among that 62 million had her parents listened to doctors.

"When my mom was pregnant with me, they said I was supposed to be born with a mental disability, and that she should abort me," she told CBN News. "And one thing she always remarks on is the pressure they put on her to have an abortion."

Medical professionals warned her parents their lives and Sarah's, too, would be a struggle if they had her.

Sarah said her parents wouldn't believe it or go along with the doctors' advice.

"My father and my mother said, 'No, we're not going to have an abortion. We're going to have Sarah. Because God's created her to be exactly who she's supposed to be. And if she's supposed to be born with a mental disability, then that's God's plan, and we're going to accept that,'" she said.

Every Child Unlike Any Other

Turns out the doctors were wrong. Sarah's completely fine and is now attending Father Dave Pivonka's Franciscan University in Steubenville, Ohio.

He told CBN News he's glad Sarah's parents had her because there's no one else like her. And that's a fact for every human.

"Every child that is conceived is unlike any other," Pivonka noted, adding, "Those who are most vulnerable, the child in the mother's womb, what does it say of a society that says that's disposable or because the child is inconvenient, that that baby can be aborted?"

Abortion Feeds the Toxicity

David Bereit, the founder of the 40 Days for Life movement, said abortion feeds a dark, deadly side of today's culture.

"We're a more violent and angry society than we ever have been," he opined. "I would say that this culture of death which has spread across our land for these 47 years since Roe v Wade has led to a lot of that toxicity, that caustic nature. And also, we're a culture that embraces violence as a so-called solution to a problem."

Women Not Designed to Kill Their Offspring

Brandi Swindell, head of a growing network of pro-life pregnancy health care centers, said abortion goes against the very nature of who women are.

"Women were never designed to kill our offspring," she said. "It's not who we were created to be. It's not what we were designed to do."

And so these multitudes gather at the March for Life, to stand for the women and for their babies.

As Pivonka told CBN News while he and a large cadre of Franciscan University students prepared to march, "We're not going to give up this fight, that human life has value, it's sacred, it should be respected. And those most vulnerable, the child within the mother's womb, if we don't speak for them, who's going to?"

Think of the unborn. Each one has characteristics like fingerprints and DNA that make them different from every other person that's ever lived. And new discoveries in science now reveals they can feel pain as young as 14 weeks. These aren't just unfeeling blobs of tissue. They are each and every one unique creation of God.