GA Pro-Life Group Unveils New 2020 'Choose Life' License Plates

A pro-life organization in Georgia has revealed a new design for its "Choose Life" license plates.

Choose Life of Georgia presented the new plates to Gov. Brian Kemp on Tuesday.

The new design shows an infant's hand resting in an adult's hand. It replaces the original plate that featured an image of two children.

"Our message is that every child-born or pre-born deserves loving protection and support," explained Karen LaBarr, Choose Life president. "We especially want to encourage expectant women to choose life for their babies by parenting them or by entrusting them to adoptive parents."

In 2006, then-Senator Brian Kemp sponsored the legislation and constitutional amendment that authorized the creation of the Choose Life plates among 30 others, allowing the state to share revenue with the various non-profits. Both passed overwhelmingly with bipartisan support.

A portion of each annual special tag fee will be received by Choose Life of Georgia. The funds are passed on to qualified non-profit clinics and centers that provide compassionate care to young girls, women, and families trying to navigate the circumstances common to an unplanned pregnancy. Some of the clinics provide free ultrasounds and other medical services.

The organization first released license plates in 2007, and since then has raised more than $400,000 to help women facing unexpected pregnancies.

There are approximately 3,000 Choose Life plates on Georgia highways today, according to the organization.

"Thousands of couples would gladly adopt the 30,000 babies lost to abortion each year in Georgia, and resources are available to help those who decide to parent," LaBarr said. "Our license plates carry a message of hope and love for women and their unborn babies."