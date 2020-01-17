'I Still Trust God': Christian Singer Carman's Birthday Wish After Cancer Returns

Christian musician Carman Licciardello, known to fans simply as Carman, says he can't stop fighting after announcing that his cancer has returned.

The popular singer and songwriter was first diagnosed back in 2013.

He shared the news recently on his Facebook page, telling friends and fans, "l NEED YOUR PRAYERS TO HELP TO GET BACK IN REMISSION! IN 2013 I was diagnosed with incurable multiple Myelona cancer. After 9 months of chemotherapy Doctors said the average remission was 9 years. A year ago January, the oncologist told me my Myeloma markers were spiking. Meaning, that in all this time I had no signs of cancer and in complete remission, but now the tests tell us 17% of the cancer is back."

Carman said that for the past five months he's tried several treatments which have not worked.

"Since last July I've been on the more advanced medicine and getting chemo shots in my stomach every Tuesday. That really hurts. They added a type of steroid, which bloats you up. So I immediately gained 20 pounds of water weight I couldn't get rid of. (Ugh) Now this week I'm back in Little Rock after faithfully following this regimen for seven months to see if this new approach has worked," he said.

Despite the diagnosis, Carman remains hopeful while calling on Christians to intercede for his healing.

"Please pray, because I can't quit, I can't stop fighting and I still trust God to have His perfect will done in the end. But I can't do it without your prayers and support," he said.

Carman went on to say that he hopes to be cancer-free by his birthday which is Jan. 19.

"Sunday January 19th is my birthday and what I really want is a cancer free body," he wrote. "I'll let you know as soon as I know."

Please continue to pray for Carman during his health crisis.