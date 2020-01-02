'Just Be You:' The Time I Met Mrs. Lois Evans

Many in the Christian community are celebrating the life and legacy of Lois Evans.

Lois was the wife of Pastor Tony Evans, pastor at Oak Cliff Fellowship in Dallas, Texas. She passed away on the morning of Dec. 30 after battling a rare form of cancer.

Pastor Robert Morris of Gateway Church in Dallas responded to news of her death on Instagram writing, "Debbi and I are so sorry to hear this news about Lois. We are praying for supernatural peace and comfort for you, your children, and all of the Evans family."

Gospel music artist Erica Campbell wrote, "I'm praying for you and your beautiful family. I'm so sorry for your loss. She was such a beautiful woman."

"Well Done," wrote Gospel superstar Kirk Franklin. "Still Hurts...Mamma Lo."

I am also joining with those in remembering Lois Evans and how she was truly remarkable.

I remember the time I first met her in the summer of 2014. It was on the set of the faith-based film War Room.

Her daughter Priscilla Shirer was cast as the lead in the movie and Lois was there to support her.

I had just gotten married to a pastor and felt totally unprepared to be a "First Lady." I figured if I'm in the same room with one of the most prominent pastors wives in the country, I should ask how this whole pastor's wife thing works.

I approached her, introduced myself and asked her what I could expect in my newfound role. Without hesitation and with warmth and grace, she shared something that I will nver forget.

"Just be yourself," she told me. "Don't try to be what they want you to be as a pastor's wife. Just be you."

Those words were simple but clear and because of them I have learned to not try to be something that I'm not.

And apparently, I'm not the only pastor's wife Lois touched as she had a huge heart and ministry for pastor's wives.

Dr. Evans shared about her passion in recent Facebook post.

"In lieu of flowers, we would love your help in continuing the ministry to Pastors' Wives that was dear to Lois' heart," he wrote.

"In honor of Lois, I would also love for you to consider sending flowers this week to your Pastor's wife. Lois loved receiving flowers but she also loved giving them," he noted. "Because her passion was ministering to pastors' wives and making sure they felt loved and care for your gift of flowers in her memory would be a gift to us as well."

Thank you for your ministry to me that day Lois. I will cherish it always.

Lois's funeral service is scheuduled for Monday, Jan. 6 at 11:00 am at Oak Cliff Bible Fellowship located at 1808 W Camp Wisdom Road in Dallas.