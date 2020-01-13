Nebraska Proclaims Day of Prayer on Legalized Abortion Anniversary

Nebraska's governor has declared a statewide day of prayer on January 22nd, the anniversary of Roe v Wade, the Supreme Court decision that legalized abortion nationwide.

Republican Governor Pete Ricketts is urging Nebraskans to pray for an end to abortion and announced in this proclamation that his is a pro-life state.

It states prayer against abortion is important since state law declares it's "the will of the people of the State of Nebraska and the members of the Legislature to provide protection for the life of the unborn whenever possible."

Calls for Prayer & Action

The proclamation urges citizens "to take direct action to aid mothers, fathers, and families in need, especially those expecting a child who cannot provide for themselves."

On that same day, January 22nd, pro-life advocates will be gathering in a vigil from 7-8 pm outside the US Supreme Court, praying for a reversal of Roe v Wade and an eventual end of abortion in America.

Two days later, January 24th, hundreds of thousands are expected to gather on the National Mall for the annual March for Life, which ends at the US Supreme Court.