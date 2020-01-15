Petition Aims to Override Pelosi After She Blocked Protections for Born-Alive Abortion Survivors 80 Times

A renewed effort is underway in Congress to protect abortion survivors from infanticide. The goal is to force a pro-life bill past Speaker Nancy Pelosi's blockade and onto the House floor.

The Born-alive Abortion Survivors Protection Act requires that proper medical care be given to any infant who is born alive and survives an abortion procedure. Criminal consequences would result if health care providers violate the law.

Pelosi and Democrats in the House have blocked the act from a vote 80 times. Democrats argue that the legislation "unnecessarily restricts doctors from making case-by-case decisions about what is best for infants and mothers."

But Republicans have now been joined by three Democrats who have presented a discharge petition which has been signed by 204 legislators - only 14 signatures shy of the 218 vote requirement.

Rep. Jeff Van Drew (R-NJ) signed the petition on Jan. 7 - his first legislative act since he officially left the Democrats to join the Republican party in December.

Liberty Counsel Action Chairman Mat Staver said, "Rep. Van Drew's signature on the discharge petition is a great victory for saving precious children who survive abortions. Our supporters have been working tirelessly to encourage Rep. Van Drew and others to sign the discharge petition to bring the 'Born-Alive Abortion Survivors Protection Act' to the floor for a vote."

"I thank Rep. Van Drew for signing this petition. We are getting closer to having enough votes to bypass Nancy Pelosi to stop infanticide. Our work is not over until this bill is signed into law."

Jason Yates, CEO of My Faith Votes is urging Americans across the nation to take a stand and encourage more members of Congress to sign the petition.

They've created the following method for pro-life Americans to contact lawmakers. For the email petition, click here.

My Faith Votes is a non-profit, non-partisan organization that motivates Christians and Americans to protect the sanctity of life.