California Governor Orders Churches and All Indoor Businesses to Close Amid Surge in COVID-19 Cases

California Gov. Gavin Newsom announced on Monday that 30 counties must close all indoor operations to include churches, family entertainment areas, and restaurants.

The news comes as California has seen a spike in COVID-19 cases.

The governor tweeted, "As #COVID19 cases and hospitalizations continue to rise, 30 counties will now be required to CLOSE INDOOR OPERATIONS for Fitness Centers, Places of Worship, Offices for Non-Critical Sectors, Personal Care Services, Hair Salons and Barbershops, Malls."

NEW: As #COVID19 cases and hospitalizations continue to rise, 30 counties will now be required to CLOSE INDOOR OPERATIONS for: -Fitness Centers

-Places of Worship

-Offices for Non-Critical Sectors

-Personal Care Services

-Hair Salons and Barbershops

-Malls — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) July 13, 2020

Some of the counties that are subject to the new restrictions are Fresno, Los Angeles, Santa Barbara, and Ventura.

Gov. Newsom emphasized that the Coronavirus will be a concern for quite some time – at least until there is a vaccine or effective therapy in place.

"We're seeing an increase in the spread of the virus, so that's why it's incumbent upon all of us to recognize soberly that COVID-19 is not going away any time soon until there is a vaccine or an effective therapy," Newsom said Monday.

The restrictions went into effect on July 13.

STAY UP TO DATE WITH THE FREE CBN NEWS APP

Click Here Get the App with Special Alerts on Breaking News and Top Stories

We encourage readers who wish to comment on our material to do so through our Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and Instagram accounts. God bless you and keep you in His truth.