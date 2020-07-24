Facebook Vows to Block Posts that Promote 'Conversion Therapy': What About All the Testimonies of Ex Gays?

Facebook recently announced that it will ban any content that promotes conversion therapy.

"Conversion therapy" is generally thought of as any approach to therapy that has a goal of changing a person's sexual orientation from homosexual to heterosexual by way of therapy and prayer.

Several states have banned the specific practice of "conversion therapy". While the term has developed a negative connotation, it has very little to do with the actual testimonies of ex-gays who have found freedom in Christ, but sometimes the two get lumped together.

In a statement to CBN News, Facebook said it would expand its existing policies on hate speech worldwide to include posts that advertise or promote that practice.

"We don't allow attacks against people based on sexual orientation or gender identity and are updating our policies to ban the promotion of conversion therapy services. We are always reviewing our policies and will continue to consult with experts and people with personal experiences to inform our approach," said a Facebook company spokesperson.

The move comes at a time when the "cancel culture movement" continues to spread across the country. Many conservatives believe Facebook's policies are targeting the free speech of social conservatives and Bible-believing Christians.

Anne Paulk, a former lesbian who now heads a Colorado ministry called Restored Hope, says Facebook has specifically gone after her group.

"Restored Hope Network was born to declare that Jesus has life-changing power for all who seek Him," reads a quote on the ministry's website.

"It's people who actually seek out our help and we are happy to provide it," Paulk said in an interview with News One Now. "Because I personally experienced this in my own life."

Many who have left the LGBTQ lifestyle testify to the freedom they have found through Christ.

Earlier this year several former homosexuals and transgendered people gathered outside the US Congress to say sexual identity can be changed, and their changed lives are proof.

Here are excerpts from their remarkable testimonies of change.

April Lockhart from Albuquerque, New Mexico writes: "I am a former lesbian. I'm very passionate about this topic because I really embraced that life. I won't talk about how or why I went into that lifestyle. But I fully embraced it, and I was confident in who I was, and I sought it out. I was a champion for the LGBT and I really even liked to just be out there and promote it."

"I had fully believed in this lie that gets perpetuated that people don't change, they can't change, and if you try to change them, it's detrimental to their health. And I just want to say that's a lie."

"I almost missed out on some of the best and most precious moments of my life. I wasn't going to get married. I wasn't going to meet my husband. I wasn't going to get to have my own children. This is not something that my mind was even open to. I didn't know that it was a possibility for me. And I stand before you now a changed woman. I don't struggle with same-sex attraction. It's almost like it never was for me. And so, I would like for that lie to stop being perpetuated. It's just simply not true. People can and do change if they want. And we need to be allowed as free Americans to seek that out. Nobody has the right to tell you can't be what you want to be. And I did want change. And through the power of God, the Creator of heaven and earth, this was able to happen. These days we're able to happen. These moments. And I'm a happy woman. I don't suffer depression. I don't suffer with anxiety. I don't drink myself into stupors like I used to have to."

Luis Ruiz from Orlando, Florida, said: "For a long time, I was very broken and hurt. I found out that I was HIV positive because I was promiscuous. My generation would say a 'ho.' While I was searching for men, sleeping around a lot, I didn't realize that there was a man looking for me. And His name is Jesus. I was able to find a church where they loved me. And they taught me that my identity is not my behavior. My identity was not who I thought it was. But it was a child of God. So, I stand here to say that I was a homosexual, a former 'ho.' And now I am a child of God."

Meanwhile, earlier this year Instagram banned ads for LGBT conversion therapy.

