'Founded by Racist White Woman': Staff at NY Planned Parenthood Allege Abuse, White Supremacy, Racism

While protesters have taken to the streets in the past several weeks against racism in America, critics have long said that the founder of one of the most famous organizations in the country was a racist; Margaret Sanger who founded Planned Parenthood.

Now more than 300 current and former employees at a New York affiliate of Planned Parenthood have also called her a "racist white woman.

In an open letter published on June 18, the group called for the removal of its president and CEO Laura McQuade, as well as an investigation into her handling of the organization's finances and allegations of abusive behavior. The staff also argues that Planned Parenthood is guilty of "institutional racism."

The accusations include incidents of verbally abusing and bullying staff, perpetuating systemic racism within the organization, including pay inequity and a lack of upward mobility for black staff.

"Planned Parenthood was founded by a racist, white woman," the letter reads. "That is a part of history that cannot be changed."

The letter goes on to say, "We know that Planned Parenthood has a history and a present steeped in white supremacy and we, the staff, are motivated to do the difficult work needed to improve."

Former and current black staff who identify as BIPOC, Black, Indigenous, People of Color laid out more allegations in a separate letter in an effort "to expand on the issues of racism and anti-Blackness in our workplace mentioned in our general open letter to the PPGNY Board."

"The PPGNY Senior Leadership team, despite the visual appearance of diversity, has repeatedly weaponized the language of diversity, equity, and inclusion," the letter reads. "Rather than using their true definitions, senior leaders and upper management have used these terms to manipulate and silence those with differing opinions and perspectives. They have leveraged identity politics by putting Black and other people of color in positions of leadership who actively participate in harming Black staff and other staff members of color below them."

As CBN News has reported, former Planned Parenthood director Abby Johnson said those inside the abortion industry are trained to overlook Sanger's racist views.

"They gave you an answer like, 'Well, I mean yes Margaret Sanger was a racist, but everybody was a racist back then.' "You accept it because she is your hero and she has to be your hero and you cannot question Planned Parenthood," Johnson told CBN News.

"Under the veil of deceit and deception, 60 plus million babies have not been born because they were aborted legally since '73," said Alveda King, niece of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. "One-third of that population belonged to the African American community."

It is a frightening and telling number given that blacks make up only 13 percent of the US population.

Many point to a 1923 New York Times interview as proof of Sanger's racist and eugenic motives, in which she referred to some groups of people as "human weeds."

"Birth Control is not contraception indiscriminately and thoughtlessly practiced," she said in the article. "It means the release and cultivation of the better racial elements in our society, and the gradual suppression, elimination, and eventual extirpation (destruction) of defective stocks - those human weeds which threaten the blooming of the finest flowers of American civilization."

Hayden Ludwig, an investigative researcher for the Capital Research Center, has extensively studied Sanger's life and writings.

"She talked about the need for race betterment through controlling these weeds, basically undesirable people," Ludwig said in an interview with CBN News.

Meanwhile, in an update, the PPGNY announced its Board of Directors has parted ways with McQuade.

