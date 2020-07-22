Free Pregnancy Center Opens Across from Largest TX Abortion Center to Provide 'True Choice'

Planned Parenthood's largest abortion center in Texas has a new neighbor that doesn't hide its true purpose – to put them out of business.

The Prestonwood Pregnancy Center's new location in southwest Dallas provides help for women facing tough decisions, giving them the information they need through free ultrasounds, medical tests, and counseling. "We're there because we want to provide them true choice. We want to be a light in what is often a very dark situation," Leanne Jamieson, the director of the new center, told Baptist Press.

"In my experience, Jesus shines the brightest when the situation is the darkest. We thought, 'Let's position ourselves so those who are heading toward the abortion facility might see us and might give them pause and might end up coming to us instead of them'," she explained.

So far, the Dallas Southwest center has reported 90 percent of their clients are choosing to keep their baby, according to Fox News. It's just one of six facilities operated by Prestonwood in the Dallas area.

And while they're clearly trying to rescue babies from being aborted at the neighboring Planned Parenthood, Jamieson makes it clear that the people who work there aren't their enemies.

"We know who the real enemy is," Jamieson said. "Planned Parenthood is staffed by people that need the love and grace of our Lord and Savior as much as clients walking through our door do. But we are moving in because that is a place where the enemy has positioned himself and we want to say we can serve them (clients), and that they have more options beyond just abortion."

Twenty-nine years ago, Pastor Jack Graham and the Prestonwood Baptist Church launched their first Prestonwood Pregnancy Center (PPC), giving women a life-saving alternative to abortion. According to the pregnancy center's website, no insurance is needed and no fees are collected.

The Prestonwood centers have served more than 70,000 clients, and they even offer women in the Dallas-Fort Worth area access to quality care with their mobile sonogram clinic. Introduced two years ago, the mobile clinic offers free pregnancy testing, sonograms, and support.

