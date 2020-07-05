Gen. Flynn Warns: '2% of the People are About to Control the Other 98%'

General Michael Flynn just gave a stark warning to the American people: if we don’t act now, a 2% vocal minority is about to control 98% of the population.

In an op-ed published in Western Journal, Flynn wrote:

I was once told if we’re not careful, 2 percent of the passionate will control 98 percent of the indifferent 100 percent of the time. The more I’ve thought about this phrase, the more I believe it. There is now a small group of passionate people working hard to destroy our American way of life. Treason and treachery are rampant and our rule of law and those law enforcement professionals who uphold our laws are under the gun more than at any time in our nation’s history. These passionate 2 percent appear to be winning. Despite there being countless good people trying to come to grips with everything else on their plates, our silent majority (the indifferent) can no longer be silent.

Flynn went on to say that America is facing an “onslaught of socialism” and the only way we can keep our freedoms enshrined by our Constitution is to understand that there are two kinds of people in the world: “children of light” and “children of darkness.”

The phrasing appears to reference Thessalonians 5 which discusses people of the day verses people of the night. Paul explains to the Thessalonians that people of the day should be awake, alert, sober-minded, and not like people of the night who were indifferent to spiritual matters, blissfully continuing on with life as if there will be no eternal consequences.

Flynn said the attacks happening today are “well-orchestrated” and “well-funded” and are part of an overall effort to divide us and push the socialist agenda forward.

I believe the attacks being presented to us today are part of a well-orchestrated and well-funded effort that uses racism as its sword to aggravate our battlefield dispositions. This weapon is used to leverage and legitimize violence and crime, not to seek or serve the truth. The dark forces’ weapons formed against us serve one purpose: to promote radical social change through power and control. Socialism and the creation of a socialist society are their ultimate goals. They are also intent on driving God out of our families, our schools and our courts. They are even seeking the very removal of God from our churches, essentially hoping to remove God from our everyday lives. Remember, we will only remain united as “one nation under God.”

Flynn encouraged readers to fully embrace our “Judeo-Christian values and principles” and be “tenacious” in that endeavor.

“We must not allow a small percentage of the powerful to overtake our position on America’s battlefield,” Flynn said. “We, as free-thinking and acting individuals, must control how we will live and not allow a few passionate others to change our way of life.”

You can read the entire piece HERE.

