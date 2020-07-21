'He Loved the Church': TX Pastor Tragically Killed While Helping Motorists on Highway

Family, friends, and the Christian community are mourning the loss of a Texas pastor and father to four children who was killed Saturday night in a traffic accident.

While driving down US Highway 75 in Sherman, TX, John Powell pulled over to assist individuals who had been involved in a crash, KXII News reports.

The 38-year-old pastor was struck by a passing semi-truck and died at the scene of the accident.

Powell was regarded as a true servant of God who tragically lost his life while helping others. He was a church planter and pastor of Emmanuel Baptist Church in New Caney, Texas.

Tributes to the beloved pastor, who was known for his kindness were shared on social media.

Dr. Russell Moore from the Southern Baptist Ethics & Religious Liberty Commission wrote on Twitter that he was saddened by the loss of this great Christian leader.

"I am shocked and shaken and grieving this morning, beyond what I can say," Moore wrote. "My former student John Powell was killed last night, hit by an eighteen-wheeler while helping stranded motorists off of a highway."

Grieved and heartbroken beyond words. Please pray. pic.twitter.com/imBM0OmXue — Russell Moore (@drmoore) July 19, 2020

Pastor Dean Inserra shared, "He never cared about being known. Faithfully plowed daily as a family man and local church pastor. He did not sweat what many sweat."

Something about John Powell... He never cared about being known. Faithfully plowed daily as a family man and local church pastor. He did not sweat what many sweat. — Dean Inserra (@deaninserra) July 19, 2020

Albert Mohler, president of Southern Baptist Theological Seminary wrote, "It is impossible to imagine the heartbreak of this young family in the death of their husband & father & of this church in losing their pastor. But John Powell loved Christ, preached Christ, trusted Christ. Our hearts break for them. This is why we sing that all we have is Christ."

It is impossible to imagine the heartbreak of this young family in the death of their husband & father & of this church in losing their pastor. But John Powell loved Christ, preached Christ, trusted Christ. Our hearts break for them. This is why we sing that all we have is Christ — Albert Mohler (@albertmohler) July 19, 2020

Emmanuel Baptist released a statement Monday saying, "This past weekend, our church experienced one of the greatest tragedies we can imagine. Pastor John Powell, in an act in the image of His sacrificial Savior, was killed in a traffic accident. While we deeply grieve this loss, we remember what he would want us to remember; that Christ is the head of this church, and the vision and passion that John instilled in us is still alive."

He leaves behind his wife Katherine, and their children Gunner, Bennett, Ada Kate, and Reese.

A GoFundMe was set up to assist the Powell family. So far, the effort has raised $207,077 of its $250,000 goal. Please keep the family members of Pastor Powell in your prayers during this difficult time.

A memorial service will be held on July 23 in Porter, TX, and on July 24 in Humble, TX to celebrate the life of Pastor John Powell.

