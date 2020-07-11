'It Brought Spirit Back Into Her': MD Firefighters Help Reunite Mother, Daughter Through Nursing Home Window

Sometimes you have to turn to the people right around you for a little support and a pick-me-up.

One Maryland woman did just that when she noticed a fire truck parked nearby.

Shirl Carmine's mother, Shirley Taylor, lives in Alice B. Tawes Nursing Home in Crisfield, and COVID-19 has kept them from seeing each other face to face for months now.

"Me and my mother are extremely close. We've always been," Carmine told ABC News. "Normally, I would go at least twice a week to do her hair, and other times I would go and just sit and we'd watch TV or we'd play cards."

So when Carmine saw the fire truck, she thought of a plan and asked the firefighters for a little help. They agreed and dispatched their ladder truck to meet them at the nursing home.

"He said what day do you want to do it, or we could do it now. I said, 'we can do it now!' I wasn't letting the chance go by," Carmine explained.

She was overjoyed that the first responders were so accommodating. Within the hour, Carmine was onboard the ladder truck, which hoisted her up to her mother's second-floor window at the nursing home.

The mother and daughter were able to have a face to face reunion.

"I just told her I loved her so much and I miss her, and I can't wait to have coffee with her and I want to see her," Carmine said.

Carmine's daughter, Jess wrote in a Facebook post, "None of this would have been possible if it was not for some of the members of the Fire department. To see the smile on these ladies' faces and see life come back to my Grandma's eyes, it is absolutely beautiful!"

Even though it was a quick visit, Carmine felt that the brief encounter brought her mother hope and encouragement.

"I think it brought so much spirit back into her, like life into her…she had so much life in her eyes, it was amazing," she added.

