Kentucky Family Placed on House Arrest After Mom Tests Positive for COVID-19: ‘This Is Going to Be Escalated’

A Kentucky couple and their daughter were put on house arrest after the mom tested positive for COVID-19. Elizabeth Linscott intended to self-quarantine, but refused to sign a “Self-isolation and Controlled Movement Agreed Order” from the Health Department over safety concerns.

Now, the family is under house arrest and wearing ankle bracelets, unable to travel more than 200 feet from their home without triggering an alarm to the government.

What Happened?

Linscott’s grandparents wanted she and her family to come for a visit, so out of an abundance of caution, she was tested for COVID-19. Despite having no symptoms, the test came back positive. Her husband and daughter were both negative.

The Health Department then presented the couple with documents to sign. According to WAVE3 news, Linscott wasn’t comfortable with signing over fears doing so would put her at legal risk if she was forced to act in an emergency situation.

After testing positive but without showing any symptoms, Linscott said the health department contacted her and requested she sign documents that will limit her traveling anywhere unless she calls the health department first. She said she chose to not sign the documents.

“My part was if I have to go to the ER, if I have to go to the hospital, I’m not going to wait to get the approval to go,” she said.

But Linscott said she would take necessary precautions if she needed to go to the hospital, like letting workers know she has recently tested positive for COVID-19.

Despite not signing the documents, Linscott vowed to self-quarantine. She was told that because of her refusal to sign, “This is going to be escalated.” A few days later, the family received a visit from the Sheriff’s Department, who arrived at the home without warning.

Linscott’s husband, Isaiah, described the scene:

”I open up the door and there’s like eight different people,” he said. “Five different cars and I’m like what the heck’s going on? This guy’s in a suit with a mask, it’s the health department guy and he has three different papers for us. For me, her and my daughter.”

They forced the couple to wear ankle monitors. Now, if they venture more than 200 feet from their property, an alarm will trigger and officers will be notified.

“We didn’t rob a store, we didn’t steal something, we didn’t hit and run, we didn’t do anything wrong,” Linscott said.

Despite their vow to self-quarantine, a Health Department official told the judge that she was “refusing” to do so. “That was not the case at all. I never said that,” Linscott said emphatically.

The Health Department has not yet released a statement on the case, and the Linscott’s plan on fighting back once they obtain legal representation.

STAY UP TO DATE WITH THE FREE CBN NEWS APP

Click Here Get the App with Special Alerts on Breaking News and Top Stories