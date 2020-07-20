Potential Breakthrough for Financial Help for American Businesses During Pandemic

WASHINGTON - President Donald Trump met with Republican leadership to discuss the next COVID-19 relief package.

“Kids in school, jobs, and healthcare is the theme of the proposal,” said Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.

“For those small businesses we want to make sure you can stay open,” said House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy.

It’s a key priority as the debate over more relief legislation coincides with a coronavirus surge across the country. Data shows there are 3.7 million confirmed cases of the virus and more than 140,000 Americans have died.

“This is a worldwide problem caused by China, countries are going through hell,” said Trump.

In a desperate attempt to slow the spread, Surgeon General Dr. Jerome Adams took to Twitter with a public plea.

“Please I am begging you, wear a face covering, these small actions will make a big difference,” Dr. Adams said.

On the vaccine front, Oxford University released early results, saying phase one of the human trials showed a positive immune response, increased presence of antibodies, and T cells which might stop the virus in its tracks.

“The cases that we don’t know then will have a final result on how well the vaccine works,” said Adrian Hill, Lead Researcher, Oxford Vaccine Group. “It’s likely to be months rather than weeks - we said before we’re aiming for September - October time, I still think that’s a realistic aspiration but we can’t be certain.”

President Trump also announced plans to bring back the daily coronavirus briefings with the next one “probably” starting Tuesday at 5 pm.

STAY UP TO DATE WITH THE FREE CBN NEWS APP

Click Here Get the App with Special Alerts on Breaking News and Top Stories

We encourage readers who wish to comment on our material to do so through our Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and Instagram accounts. God bless you and keep you in His truth.