Prager University Kicks Off 'Back The Blue' Campaign Supporting Nation's Law Enforcement Officers

ABOVE: Will Witt with Prager University appeared on the Monday edition of CBN Newswatch to talk more about defending the police through the Back The Blue initiative. Newswatch is seen weekdays on the CBN News Channel.

Prager University, a non-profit organization that promotes awareness on critical issues happening in America, has launched a national campaign to show support for law enforcement officers.

The objective of "Back The Blue" is to share messages that advocate for the men and women who risk their lives to protect and serve the public.

The initiative is scheduled from July 20 - 24 and people can become involved online and offline.

Online participants can post encouraging videos and photos recognizing how critical it is to have law enforcement officers to keep society safe.

Posts should include the hashtag #BackTheBlue, #DefendThePolice, and @PragerU or supporters can tag their local police and sheriff department.

In a Facebook video, Sen. Ted Cruz said, "This is a crazy terrible time when people are attacking you, demonizing, and vilifying you. I want to tell you that I'm proud to stand with you. America is proud to stand with you. We love you."

Individuals who would like to take part offline are urged to connect with their local civic leaders, school board members, and teachers to examine how racism and law enforcement are represented in the school curriculum.

"Our brave policemen and women are under attack by the mainstream media and radical Leftist groups who want people to believe that most law enforcement officers are racist,'" said Marissa Streit, CEO of PragerU. "But they aren't all bad cops. They put their lives on the line for us every day, and they need to know that we value them."

For more information about the event, click here.

STAY UP TO DATE WITH THE FREE CBN NEWS APP

Click Here Get the App with Special Alerts on Breaking News and Top Stories

We encourage readers who wish to comment on our material to do so through our Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and Instagram accounts. God bless you and keep you in His truth.