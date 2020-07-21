President Trump Gives White House Update on US COVID-19 Outbreak, Today at 5:00

President Donald Trump will once again hold daily briefings of the White House Coronavirus Task Force beginning at 5:00 pm Eastern time today.

"So I think what we're going to do is I'll get involved and we'll start doing briefings," Trump said. "We had very successful briefings. I was doing them and we had a lot of people watching, record numbers watching."

The briefings return as COVID-19 cases have risen across the country with people lining up to be tested.

Meanwhile, there's good news on a possible vaccine to combat the virus. Three research groups have released positive results in three separate studies that could lead to vaccines later this year.

Health experts still caution the tests will have to be confirmed in larger trials with tens of thousands of people.

Come back to this story at 5:00 pm Eastern for today's Coronavirus Task Force Update.

