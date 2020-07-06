Record Number of COVID-19 Cases Reported in US, From Coast to Coast

As states grapple with how to safely reopen their communities, social distancing and mask-wearing did not rule the day in many areas as crowds gathered coast to coast this past holiday weekend.

President Trump downplayed the news of COVID-19 cases surging, blaming the increase on testing.



"We have tested almost 40 million people. By so doing, we show cases, 99% of which are totally harmless," President Trump said.

But, medical experts disagree.

"The facts on this are quite clear that the reason we're seeing an increase is because of more infections not because of more testing," said Dr. Ashish Jha, Director of the Harvard Global Health Institute. "99% of cases are not harmless."

"What I'd say, you know, any case we don't want to have in this country, any death, any case is tragic," said Dr. Stephen Hahn, FDA Commissioner.

Florida, one of the nation's major hotspots, is now seeing more than 200,000 confirmed cases - 10,000 in one day alone. The state now accounts for 20 percent of new cases in the entire country.

Also, Texas saw a record number of hospitalizations this past weekend. The state has seen more than 2,500 coronavirus deaths.

"If we don't change the trajectory, then I am within two weeks of having our hospitals overrun," said Steve Adler, Mayor of Austin, Texas.

Yet some Texans are refusing to abide by the guidelines.

''Because I'm an American and I feel I should be able to do what I want to, I pay my taxes, I'll live free, I want to be free," one man said.

''It's a false narrative, and when you wear a mask - which you can certainly do - you are further pushing the agenda that is condemning all of us and keeps us living in a state of terror," Texas resident Oralia Acosta said.



In Arizona, officials say ICU beds are running out. Only about 150 remain in the entire state.

"We opened way too early in Arizona," said Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego. "We were one of the last states to go to stay-at-home and one of the first to re-emerge."

Professional athletes are split on how to respond. As baseball prepares to begin its season in just a couple of weeks, 31 players from 19 teams have tested positive.

"We want to play, and it's gonna come down to how safe we're gonna be," said Lost Angeles Angels player Mike Trout.



In the NBA, 25 players have tested positive as teams will begin reporting to Orlando Tuesday. Players and staff from all 22 teams will be sequestered in a so-called "bubble" at the ESPN Wide World of Sports complex.

In all, the U.S. has seen more than three million coronavirus cases, about half of those are active right now.

Many of the other cases have recovered, but about 130,000 have died. At this point, a vaccine is still five to six months away at the earliest.

