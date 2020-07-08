Religious Liberty Wins in 2 Big Supreme Court Rulings, but Will the Result Be Canceled by the 2020 Election?

US SUPREME COURT - After seven long years of fighting at the Supreme Court, a group of Catholic nuns who objected to being forced to provide contraception in their health care plans won a big ruling today, and so did religious schools.

The two huge wins for religious liberty came on one of the very last days of this term. Both cases were decided by an overwhelming 7 - 2 majority.

The Heritage Foundation's Ryan Anderson points out, "Significant victories for religious liberty today by a margin of 7-to-2. If anything, this should send a signal to the culture that we should all be protecting and valuing and cherishing religious liberty."

The religious rights legal group Becket represented the Little Sisters of the Poor in their fight against the Obamacare contraception mandate that violated their conscience rights by attempting to force them to provide abortion-causing drugs through their healthcare plan.

Mother Loraine Maguire from Little Sisters of the Poor said, "We knew immediately that we could not comply. To do so would have been an irreconcilable contradiction of the belief that guides our ministry and life's work."

Becket Counsel Adele Keim said, "The Supreme Court has resoundingly declared that religious Americans are entitled to the full protection of the Constitution and our laws."

The high court left no doubt.

Becket President Mark Rienzi said, "The federal government is obligated…is obligated…not to second-guess the Sisters' religious beliefs, not to say 'Oh, Sister, you shouldn't be so worried about this' or 'that's not really a sin'."

Anderson said, "What was at stake in these cases was whether or not the government could force an individual or an institution, in this case, an order of Roman Catholic sisters, the Little Sisters of the Poor, to engage in behavior that they believe to be immoral, to engage in behavior that they thought would violate the commands they've been given by God."

The White House also weighed in on the ruling, stating:

"Twice before in this ongoing saga, the Supreme Court has blocked these overly rigid and misguided efforts and sided with religious freedom. Today, it has once again vindicated the conscience rights of people of faith."

Religious Freedom Up for a Vote in 2020

But if the White House changes hands, this fight may erupt again. Legal experts say future administrations will have their own interpretation of how to enforce the Obamacare contraception mandate.

"I absolutely expect these regulations to change and go back to something like the Obama administration rules that will much more limit the ability of religious ministries to get exemptions from the contraceptive mandate," explained Regent University Law School Professor Brad Jacob.

Religious Schools Have Religious Rights

In the second ruling, the court granted religious employers the right to hire and fire employees, without government interference. It also answered whether two former Catholic school teachers can also be considered "ministers" – when the school's primary identity and mission is religious.

Justice Samuel Alito, for the majority, wrote:

"When a school with a religious mission entrusts a teacher with educating students in the faith, judicial intervention into those disputes threatens the school's independence in a way that the first amendment does not allow."

Justice Clarence Thomas called Wednesday's decision "a step in the right decision," adding: "That the issue is "an inherently theological question and...cannot be resolved by civil courts..."

Religious rights advocates agreed, saying it upholds the high court's "ministerial exception" doctrine.

"If you're teaching religion at a religious school, then you fall within this ministerial exception," said Eric Rassbach, Becket senior counsel. "That has to be. That the churches and the synagogues and the mosques have to have control over who teaches their faith."

But others believe the ruling opens the door for the "potential for abuse".

Justice Sonia Sotomayor writing for herself and Justice Ruth Bader Ginsberg wrote: "That the majority's approach: has no legal basis" and "gives an employer free rein to discriminate traits protected by law ... even when the discrimination is wholly unrelated to the employer's religious beliefs or practices."

"Today's First Amendment decision suggests that religious institutions still have a prayer of preserving and promoting their biblical teachings when it comes to employment decisions," said Family Research Center's Tony Perkins.

The court's majority said this ruling was built on precedent and affirmed the high court's aversion to risk what it called "judicial entanglement" when it comes to religious issues.

