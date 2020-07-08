Supreme Court Rules Government Can't Tell Religious Schools Who to Hire and Fire

The Supreme Court has ruled in favor of the First Amendment rights of two Catholic schools, saying the religious institutions have the final say over their own employment decisions.

The court ruled 7-2, upholding religious freedom in the two cases under review: Our Lady of Guadalupe School v. Morrissey-Berru and St. James Catholic School v. Biel.

Justice Alito wrote for the Court upholding the rights of religious schools: "The First Amendment protects the right of religious institutions 'to decide for themselves, free from state interference, matters of church government as well as those of faith and doctrine.'"

He added, "The religious education and formation of students is the very reason for the existence of most private religious schools, and therefore the selection and supervision of the teachers upon whom the schools rely to do this work lie at the core of their mission. Judicial review of the way in which religious schools discharge those responsibilities would undermine the independence of religious institutions in a way that the First Amendment does not tolerate."

Adrian Alarcon, spokesperson for the Archdiocese of Los Angeles Catholic Schools, agreed saying, "Religious schools play an integral role in passing the faith to the next generation of believers. We are grateful that the Supreme Court recognized faith groups must be free to make their own decisions about who should be entrusted with these essential duties."

7-2 #SCOTUS win on Ministerial Exception. Constitution protects religious staffing decisions wrt to teachers who "performed vital religious duties, such as educating their students in the Catholic faith and guiding their students to live their lives in accordance with that faith" — Ryan T. Anderson (@RyanTAnd) July 8, 2020

The Becket Fund for Religious Liberty represented the Catholic schools in the case.

"Today is a huge win for religious schools of all faith traditions," said Eric Rassbach, vice president and senior counsel at Becket, who argued the case to the Court. "The last thing government officials should do is decide who is authorized to teach Catholicism to Catholics or Judaism to Jews. We are glad the Court has resoundingly reaffirmed that churches and synagogues, not government, control who teaches kids about God."

STAY UP TO DATE WITH THE FREE CBN NEWS APP

Click Here Get the App with Special Alerts on Breaking News and Top Stories

We encourage readers who wish to comment on our material to do so through our Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and Instagram accounts. God bless you and keep you in His truth.