Trail Life USA Invites Families to 'Put Love Into Action' During Fourth of July Weekend

One faith-based scouting group is encouraging families to celebrate the Fourth of July weekend by "inviting someone different" to their cookout.

Trail Life USA launched their first-ever nationwide "Backyard Campout and Cookout" on July 3 & 4. The organization partnered with Samaritan's Purse in an effort to spread a "healing wave" across the nation as people continue to battle COVID-19 and the recent racial tensions.

The Christ-centered scouting organization for boys, which was founded in 2013 as an alternative to the Boy Scouts, hosted its "National Backyard Campout" in April so families could make more memories during the pandemic.

Mark Hancock, CEO of Trail Life USA said "Anything we can do as parents to help re-cast this tense time is good for our kids. Jesus taught us to 'love one another.' Now, more than ever, America needs to put love into action."

"Whatever your social position, religious beliefs, or political leanings, we're suggesting you invite a neighbor who is different from you to join your July Fourth cookout, and share a hamburger or hotdog in friendship," Hancock added.

During a live-streamed event on Friday, Edward Graham - grandson of the late evangelist Billy Graham - urged families to remember the men and women who serve our country.

"I want to encourage families to spend some time honoring those who have served our country. I'm thankful for the freedom we have and never want to take it for granted. I want to invite you to participate in the Trail Life USA Backyard Cookout and Campout," Graham said.

Families can register for the backyard virtual event at Trail Life USA's website www.TrailLifeUSA.com/backyard, where they'll find camping tips, outdoor recipes, and activity ideas that thousands of Trail Life USA volunteers have submitted from across the country.

"We're inviting families across all 50 states to turn this event into a new 'American revolution' of respect and kindness, reaching out to neighbors and others outside their family and usual social circle, and seeking a meaningful, affirming dialog with someone different from themselves," Hancock concluded.

Trail Life USA has over 830 troops in every state with more than 30,000 members. To find out more, click here.

