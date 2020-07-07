'Transgender Craze Seducing Our Daughters': Amazon Blocks Publisher From Advertising Book on Trans Trend

A new book out this summer by author Abigail Shrier documents a transgender trend you might not have heard of: cluster outbreaks among female friendship groups in middle school, high school, and college.

Shrier wrote the book Irreversible Damage: The Transgender Craze Seducing Our Daughters to highlight how the transgender movement is hurting women by trying to normalize the idea of girls and young women having life-changing surgeries.

"This is the new anorexia," Shrier told CBN News. "Girls in distress are deciding with their friends that the source of their distress must be gender dysphoria. They've decided it's severe discomfort in their biological sex."

"Now we know that isn't so because it doesn't look like gender dysphoria, but my book explores the medical, the psychological and the cultural conditions that allowed this to skyrocket among this population," Shrier explained.

It's a topic you would think many parents would want to read about—but Amazon has decided it's not appropriate.

Amazon informed Shrier's publisher, Regnery—that it can't run a paid ad for the book and explained—that the book "contains elements that may not be appropriate for all audiences, which may include ad copy/book content that infers or claims to diagnose, treat or question sexual orientation."

Watch the entire interview for more information.