'Utter Outrage': American Flag Deemed Too Controversial, Taken Down From VA Construction Site

An American flag was removed on Independence Day weekend from a construction site in Virginia after it was deemed a potential "target" for protesters.

A variety of protests in downtown Richmond are still taking place since the death of George Floyd, especially in Capitol Square where demonstrators gathered last week to oppose new laws that went into effect on July 1.

State officials felt that a giant American flag strung up on the new General Assembly building was a safety concern that could set off protesters.

Dena Potter, spokeswoman for Department of General Services said officials requested that the flag be taken down as a precaution.

"Over the past month we've seen buildings and structures around Capitol Square vandalized and flags, dumpsters, a bus, and other items set ablaze during demonstrations around the city," she said. "When we saw the flag, we were concerned that it could become a target so we told the contractor to remove it."

Critics of the move say it's a misguided measure that has caused anger and heartache from some Americans who believe that the flag is a powerful symbol of freedom and justice.

Eric Winston, a subcontractor with American Coatings Corporation, was outraged after hearing that the flag his company put up was removed as a preventive action.

"This is the flag that our company made out of tarps we use on buildings. We thought it would be a good idea to hang it, which we did this morning at the new General Assembly job, downtown Richmond," Winston wrote in a Facebook post.

"It seems the 'State' deems it a target this weekend for protestors. Since when is this flag, on this weekend, IN THIS COUNTRY, a Target!!" Winston added. "Look, Mr. Governor, Mr. Mayor, or whoever made the call, stop letting the inmates run the asylum! This goes for politicians, 'that work for us', on both sides of the aisle! Stop thinking everything we have or had in this once great state is offensive."

CNS News reports that Brent Bozell, founder, and president of Media Research Center, wrote a letter to Gov. Ralph Northam (D-VA), expressing his disapproval of the effort, demanding that the person responsible be fired.

"This is an utter outrage. Virginia is the cradle of our country," Bozell wrote. "For state officials to have ordered the flag to be taken down, in all places in the commonwealth of Virginia, is beyond the pale. Whoever is responsible for ordering this absurdity should immediately and publicly be held responsible and then fired."

"The takedown of the flag, under your watch, is a slap in the face to all those men and women who died protecting our freedoms and fighting under our flag. As the Governor, the buck stops with you. If you do not immediately terminate the individual responsible for this outrage you're caving into the lawless mobs rampaging on cities," he concluded.

The Christian Perspective

The Bible tells us that the Holy Spirit is the source of all wisdom and that functioning out of fear goes against His teachings. Deuteronomy 3:22 says, "Do not fear them, for the Lord your God is the one fighting for you."

STAY UP TO DATE WITH THE FREE CBN NEWS APP!

Click Here Get the App with Special Alerts on Breaking News and Live Events!

We encourage readers who wish to comment on our material to do so through our Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and Instagram accounts. God bless you and keep you in His truth.