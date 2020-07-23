'Window Dressing:' Alveda King Says NY Planned Parenthood Removing 'Aryan' Racist Sanger from Clinic Not Enough

Planned Parenthood of Greater New York recently decided to remove the name of Margaret Sanger from its Manhattan clinic as her racist beliefs have come into the spotlight.

The move comes as Confederate monuments and statutes, deemed racist, are being removed from public places across the country.

Now Sanger's racist beliefs are also under scrutiny. Sanger founded the American Birth Control League which later became Planned Parenthood.

As a member of the American Eugenics Society, she advocated improving the 'genetic composition of humans through controlled reproduction of different races and classes,' and she strived for a society that limited births to those she deemed fit to have children.

PPGNY said it made the move due to the abortion provider's "harmful connection to the eugenics movement."



But Alveda King, niece of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. and director of Civil Rights for the Unborn, said the group's action means nothing if it does not change its ways.

"Margaret Sanger sought what was an Aryan race, thinking that was more perfect, most desirable race," King told CBN News. "She ignored the fact that we are all human beings and under one race."

"To remove her name off the organization is window dressing if Planned Parenthood will not address the mission of Planned Parenthood where most of those Planned Parenthood facilities, they call them clinics, but they're not really clinics, cause they kill people, are in neighborhoods either highly populated by African Americans or people who are disadvantaged economically," explained King.

She said the mission of Planned Parenthood is more than likely to continue with or without Sanger's name.

For years, members of the pro-life community have highlighted the racist legacy of Sanger and Planned Parenthood. When asked why the group is now distancing itself from that history, King said, "In America and around the world, people are waking up to the fact that there's one human race, not separate races. We're not color blind. We can see skin color, of course we can. However, we want to celebrate ethnicity not divide because of ethnicity and I think that with the current voice and even the people who work for Planned Parenthood are probably understanding that to have as your main founder, displayed, who was a racist and a white supremacist, that's not going to work," she said.

Meanwhile, King holds out little hope that the abortion giant will stop its mission of taking the lives of the unborn.

"I really want to know if Planned Parenthood is sincere," she said. "If they plan to stop aborting babies and hurting the bodies of the mothers."

