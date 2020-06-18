Anarchy in the Streets and Cancel Culture - Has America Lost Its Moral Compass?

Defunding of police departments and anarchy in the streets of some of America's largest cities, like the CHAZ/CHOP zone in Seattle – Why is this happening now and what can we do about it?

Are election-year politics or something or someone else to blame? On this week's episode of The Global Lane, popular author, speaker, and Christian apologetics expert Alex McFarland says the country has lost its moral compass.

"I think 2020 is going to be the year that we remember there was a cultural shift in America that, apart from the intervention of God, was paving the way for the overthrow of America," he said.



PHOTO: The Capitol Hill Occupied Protest (CHOP) zone in Seattle. Protesters calling for police reform have taken over several blocks near downtown Seattle. CHOP is a change from CHAZ (Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone) that was used earlier (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

McFarland explained that the country has lost its ability to think rationally, as is being seen through all the changes of so-called "cancel culture"

In response to the George Floyd incident and Black Lives Matter protests, Paramount has canceled the long-running police show "Cops." A&E followed by announcing the suspension of its hit TV Show, "Live PD."

HBO blacklisted the classic film, "Gone With The Wind," but backed off after viewers protested and now says it will keep the film but edit in a Black scholar explaining the historical context of the movie.

In addition, some people on social media sarcastically demanded that Chase, the police dog in the popular children's animated show, "Paw Patrol " be eliminated from future episodes of the program.

And new episodes of "Looney Tunes" appearing on HBO Max no longer depict hunter Elmer Fudd chasing that "Waskawee Wabbit" Buggs Bunny with a rifle.

"Cancel this, discontinue that, pull down statues, rewrite history. It's not going to change anything until there is a change in the human heart," McFarland insisted.

Watch the full interview with Alex McFarland on The Global Lane, tonight on the CBN News Channel at 9:30 PM Eastern.

We encourage readers who wish to comment on our material to do so through our Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and Instagram accounts. God bless you and keep you in His truth.

STAY UP TO DATE WITH THE FREE CBN NEWS APP!

Click Here Get the App with Special Alerts on Breaking News and Live Events!