'Awaken Tennessee' Wants to Help America Sing Its Way Out of the Darkness with God's 'Amazing Grace'

The initiative known as Awaken Tennessee first made news earlier this year when 1,000 churches from various denominations partnered for 30 days of prayer and fasting. Now, Awaken Tennessee organizers say God gave them a vision to bring America together by singing one of the greatest songs of all time.

Last week, several of the initiative's teams went to every bar located on Broadway, a major thoroughfare running from the southwest to the northeast through the heart of downtown Nashville, to talk to the establishments' managers, inviting them to have their bands sing "Amazing Grace" all at once.

Awaken Tennessee reports 18 of the bars agreed to participate. So while a small team was singing "Amazing Grace" out on the streets of the Broadway strip, the bars' bands were all singing about God's grace inside.

WZTV FOX 17, a location television station in Nashville, live-streamed the performance to Facebook, drawing more than 124,000 views. Comments were left by several people who felt encouraged to see light in the darkness.

Awaken Tennessee is endeavoring to get America singing, so hope and light can heal the darkness and pain that is being felt across America.

In an email to CBN News, organizers report they printed lyrics and the story of Amazing Grace, and how it's been used for centuries, especially in regards to civil rights and racial reconciliation.

The group is spreading the news to sing "Amazing Grace" at 8:00 pm this Saturday, June 13.

A team from Awaken Tennessee will be singing on Saturday night in front of the looted and now closed Margaritaville Restaurant and Boot Barn which were attacked during recent riots.

CBN News will be at the event and will have an update to this story.

Watch a team from Awaken Tennessee sing "Amazing Grace" in downtown Nashville.

