'Born Again by the Power of Jesus': Dozens of People Saved, Healed at Intersection Where Floyd Was Killed

The world has witnessed violent protests and peaceful demonstrations for nearly two weeks following the death of George Floyd.

But we've also seen testimonies of faith and love among Christian brothers and sisters, revealing that there is no racial division in Christ.

Now the streets of Minneapolis where Floyd was killed have become the site of an outpouring God's love and salvation as hundreds of people have gathered to glorify God through worship, evangelism, and baptism.

Videos and photos of this move of God have been posted across social media. Joel Bomberger, a preacher with Circuit Riders, shared an image of a baptism that occurred on the street while bystanders cheered during the joyous occasion.

"A team of our Circuit Riders went to Minneapolis to hold open-air preaching of Jesus and healing calls at the intersection where George Floyd was killed," Bomberger reports. "There are too many testimonies to recount!! They were able to preach to thousands and saw hundreds responding to the Gospel of Jesus!!"

He also reports, "Dozens and dozens of people healed, filled with hope, changed, and born again by the power of Jesus this weekend in Minneapolis!"

"Just got a text that a deaf ear was just opened by the power of Jesus! Praise God!" Bomberger says.

Team members from the ministry Circuit Riders traveled to Minneapolis to hold outdoor services where hundreds of people have prayed aloud and worshipped together.

Words of affirmation echo throughout the street corners as believers have declared their commitment to Jesus Christ.

One video shows a street preacher leading the crowd in a salvation prayer saying, "I believe that You rose again, defeating life and defeating death. I give you my life. The Holy Spirit...lead me, guide me, show me the fullness of what it means to follow You, in Jesus' name, Amen."

Brandon Marlow tweeted pictures of people praying together and embracing one another as a symbol of unity.

Prayer, worship, and baptisms happening on the streets of Minneapolis. — Brandon Marlow, June 9, 2020

Even though hearts are still reeling from the injustice done to George Floyd, the Gospel of Jesus Christ is advancing as many are finding solace and salvation in a Heavenly Father who brings hope and healing.