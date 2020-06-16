De Blasio Targets Gathering Jews Yet Again as BLM Protests Continue

Mayor Bill De Blasio has gone out of his way to appease large groups of people protesting police, going so far as ordering Contact Tracers not to ask COVID-positive patients if they’ve attended a Black Lives Matter protest.

The same social distancing leniency for the Jewish community is non-existent. Faithwire has covered previous instances of officers being sent to separate Jews who are gathering, whether it be in the street or at a community playground.

Video emerged today of DeBlasio yet again singling out the Jewish community, as City workers were seen welding shut a park frequently used by Orthodox Jews in Williamsburg, Brooklyn.

Yossi Gestetner covered the incident on social media earlier this morning:

VIDEO: As @NYCMayor marches with protesters and orders Contact Tracers not to ask people if they were at protests, the City is welding shut a park that is largely used by Hasidim in Williamsburg, Brooklyn. pic.twitter.com/HcAEo4jVA9 — Yossi Gestetner (@YossiGestetner) June 15, 2020

More video of @NYCParks welding shut the “Lynch Park” in Williamsburg, Brooklyn today AM. pic.twitter.com/yIRPEZN79j — Yossi Gestetner (@YossiGestetner) June 15, 2020

Meanwhile, in nearby Brooklyn, a large group of people gathered for a “BlackTransLivesMatter” protest, seemingly with no resistance from city officials whatsoever.

Beautiful, huge crowd at the Black Trans Lives Matter rally at the Brooklyn Museum. #BlackTransLivesMatter pic.twitter.com/RbEvnBjvKv — Julie Ann Pietrangelo (@JulieAnnPie) June 14, 2020

As frustrations about the glaring hypocrisy on mass gatherings begin to mount, De Blasio canceled his Monday morning press conference after calling in sick. “The Mayor woke up feeling under the weather” his office relayed to the press.

De Blasio has attended Black Lives Matter protests in recent days.

