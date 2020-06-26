Federal Judge Tells Cuomo and de Blasio to Stop Discriminating Against Churches: 'Absolute Monarchy'

A federal judge has told New York's Governor Andrew Cuomo and New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio they can't limit worship services to prevent the spread of COVID-19 at the same time they're condoning mass protests.

The judge pointed to the inherent double-standard. Even as massive protests over police misconduct and "black lives matter" rallies have gone on largely unrestricted, Cuomo and de Blasio have put in place severe restrictions on how many worshippers can gather at religious services.

Senior US District Judge Gary L. Sharpe issued a preliminary injunction on Friday, June 26, ordering Governor Cuomo and New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio to lift their COVID-19 restrictions on outdoor religious worship gatherings.

"By acting as they did, Governor Cuomo and Mayor de Blasio sent a clear message that mass protests are deserving of preferential treatment," Sharpe ruled.

Sharpe also stated, "It is not the judiciary's role to second guess the likes of Governor Cuomo or Mayor de Blasio when it comes to decisions they make in such troubling times, that is, until those decisions result in the curtailment of fundamental rights without compelling justification."

The Thomas More Society has been fighting against New York's anti-religious restrictions from the start.

Christopher Ferrara, special counsel with the Thomas More Society said, "We are pleased that Judge Sharpe was able to see through the sham of Governor Cuomo's 'Social Distancing Protocol' which went right out the window as soon as he and Mayor de Blasio saw a mass protest movement they favored taking to the streets by the thousands. Suddenly, the limit on 'mass gatherings' was no longer necessary to 'save lives.' Yet they were continuing to ban high school graduations and other outdoor gatherings exceeding a mere 25 people. This decision is an important step toward inhibiting the suddenly emerging trend of exercising absolute monarchy on pretext of public health. What this kind of regime really meant in practice is freedom for me, but not for thee."

CBN News also spoke with Ferrara for more about the case. That interview will be posted to this article this weekend.