Former NFL Star Ben Watson Organizes 'Boston Pray' Event to Help Bring About Change Through Humility and Peace

More than 1,000 people came together in Boston, MA, over the weekend to take part in an event called "Boston Pray."

The prayer event held on the Boston Common Sunday was organized by former New England Patriot Ben Watson.

"What is always needed is a spiritual change. That's at the heart of everything. Racism is sin. The idea is to get believers and non-believers to come together and pray and seek God's face in terms of our next steps," Watson told WBZ-TV.

Many Boston-area congregations, ministries, and Christian organizations marched and worshipped together on the historic common.

"During this season of tension and racial injustice we want to come together and begin to tackle intentional steps of extended racism and figure out solutions to injustices we've seen," Jua Robinson, of Boston Collaborative, said.

New England Patriot Ja'Whaun Bentley also took part in the service.

"Be a voice for the voiceless speak as loud as we can and make our voices heard We are with you and understand it," Bentley said.

Watson also tweeted a photo from the event.

#BostonPray Former @Patriots Ben Watson Brings People Together To Pray For Change In Boston Common https://t.co/RwsbMRno1U — Benjamin Watson (@BenjaminSWatson) June 15, 2020

Watson explained to WBZ-TV that the Boston Pray event is not just about people coming together to worship, but it's also about gaining wisdom and how to bring about real change through humility and peace.

"When it comes to racism or issues of our day, we must enter into it with humility," Watson said.

Attendee Sean Campbell of Arlington was brought to tears.

"We must continually pray daily. We are one people," she cried.

Campbell said she was glad to be a part of something special.

"It's about being black in America. It's about suffrage and pain and depending on my Savior, and it's about being with these people who want to see change," she said.

Since his retirement from the NFL n 2019, Watson, has remained outspoken about his Christian faith. He and his wife Kirsten have been busy helping with various programs and initiatives. As CBN News reported in April, Watson was helping with the Churches Helping Churches Initiative to give $3,000 grants to churches facing closure within the next three months because of recent drastic decreases in giving due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

