'I Encourage Every American to Pray': Pence Seeks God's Grace as COVID Task Force Battles Resurgence

The White House coronavirus task force held its first briefing in nearly two months on Friday.

And with new cases spiking around the country, they put a special emphasis on young people doing their part. That includes social distancing and wearing face masks, if not for their own sake, for the people around them who may be more at risk.

Young people make up 50 percent of new cases – they are key to protecting older people.

"We need to protect the most vulnerable...we want a message going out...we need them to do their part," Vice President Pence said. "It's in the hands of the American people, particularly young people in this country."

But reporters pushed Pence on if the campaign was following their own advice since they held two indoor rallies this week. The one in Arizona in particular, a current hot spot state, catered to college students.

Pence replied, "Freedom of speech and right to peaceably assemble is enshrined in the Constitution of the United States. And even in a health crisis, people don't forfeit our constitutional rights and working with state officials, as we did in Oklahoma, as we did in Arizona, we're creating settings where people can choose to participate in the political process and we'll continue to do that."

Pence said there's not a one size fits all solution for every state and city, that what we're seeing right now is areas that are having outbreaks in particular spots in the country. He assured the American people that the federal government stands ready to help any city in need of ventilators and PPE – and encouraged all Americans to do this.

Pence said, "I just encourage every American to continue to pray. Pray for all the families that have lost loved ones, pray for our health care workers on the front lines...pray that by God's grace, every single day, will each of us do our part to heal our land."

