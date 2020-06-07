'I Have the Great Physician Himself Caring for Me': Pastor Tim Keller Diagnosed with Pancreatic Cancer

Pastor Tim Keller revealed Sunday afternoon that he was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer and will begin receiving chemotherapy.

"Less than 3 weeks ago I didn't know I had cancer," Keller wrote in a Facebook post. "Today I'm headed to the National Cancer Institute at the NIH for additional testing before beginning chemotherapy for pancreatic cancer next week back in New York City."

Despite having no symptoms, Keller says he isn't worried because God is with him and will continue to be there throughout this journey.

"I feel great and have no symptoms. It was what doctors call an 'incidental pickup,' otherwise known as providential intervention," he wrote. "I have terrific human doctors, but most importantly I have the Great Physician himself caring for me. Though we have had times of shock and fear, God has been remarkably present with me through all the many tests, biopsies, and surgery of the past few weeks."

Keller and his wife Kathy co-wrote the bestseller The Meaning of Marriage and a new devotional to go along with it – The Meaning of Marriage: a Couple's Devotional.

They help couples make their union a life-long hit. And they guide singles on how to avoid a bad marriage.

Please keep the Keller family in your thoughts and prayers during the difficult days that lay ahead.

