Illegal 'Sex Discrimination' Now Covers Both Homosexuals & Transgenders

The U.S. Supreme Court announced a ruling Monday that could have implications as broad as the decision legalizing same-sex marriage. It's basically redefined the very meaning of the word "sex" to protect LGBTQ workers…and maybe much more.

The Court's ruling says you can't discriminate on the basis of sex, which in 1964 when that statute became law meant "male" or "female." But "sex" now also means both one's sexual orientation and one's gender identity.



LGBTQ groups are rejoicing. The group Out & Equal announced, "The Supreme Court has made its statement. Our bedrock civil rights protections do apply to LGBTQ workers. This is a momentous day for the community."



On the other side, Judicial Crisis Network's Carrie Severino suggested the justices had to really twist the meaning of "sex discrimination" to include these new categories.



This Isn't How People Used to Define 'Sex'

"It's very clear however people might read that today in 2020, that's nowhere near how those words were understood in 1964 and for many decades thereafter," Severino told CBN News.

She pointed out Congress came up with Title VII, which outlaws sex discrimination, so only Congress should be able to define what it actually meant by "sex."

John Bursch echoed that thought. He represented the funeral home sued by a male employee who was fired after announcing he wanted to identify as a woman.

Bursch stated, "Americans must be able to rely on what the law says. That's why I'm so disappointed by what a majority of the justices were unwilling to affirm that commonsense principle. As Justice Alito explained in his dissent, 'There is only one word for what the Court has done today: legislation. Redefining 'sex' as the court did to include gender identity and sexual orientation creates chaos, and it's unfair to women and girls in athletics and many other contexts."



Opens a Pandora's Box of Thorny Questions

The case involved gay and lesbian workers fired from their jobs and that transgender man at a funeral home. But the case has broad implications outside the workplace and leaves many questions to be settled.



Mary Beth Waddell, Family Research Council's senior legislative assistant, asked, "Is it going to be discrimination to not use preferred pronouns? Will employers now be required to cover healthcare when it comes to different transition-related things? What about religious employers?"



Severino said the list of controversial areas goes on: "Things like bathroom usage. Things like whether women's sports can continue to exist as we know it if they're forced to allow men to participate in those same sports. A lot of religious freedom questions."



Alliance Defending Freedom's Kate Anderson represented a women's shelter in Alaska. She said Anchorage officials told her, "It had to allow a biological man who identified as female into the shelter where he would sleep mere feet from women, many of whom had been abused, trafficked, raped. These are women who because of their past trauma really couldn't be around a biological male while they slept."



'Poses a Grave Threat' Which 'Will have Seismic Implications for Religious Liberty'

As for people of faith, Tony Perkins at Family Research Council stated, "Allowing judges to rewrite the Civil Rights Act to add gender identity and sexual orientation as protected classes pose a grave threat to religious liberty. We've already witnessed in recent years how courts have used the redefinition of words as a battering ram to crush faith-based businesses and organizations."

Southern Baptist Convention's Russell Moore predicted, "The ruling also will have seismic implications for religious liberty, setting off potentially years of lawsuits and court struggles, about what this means, for example, for religious organizations with religious convictions about the meaning of sex and sexuality.

The ruling will set off years of lawsuits and court struggles."

And the National Association of Evangelicals said, "By reading into a venerable civil rights law newly discovered protected classes, the Supreme Court has teed up years of social conflict. Judicial decisions by their nature are blunt instruments between two parties that do not allow for nuanced distinctions between types of employers, such as religious employers, and types of employment decisions."

What the Court did NOT Take Up

There was also the matter of what the court did NOT decide to do Monday.

It refused to weigh in on any suits involving police officers and what’s known as “qualified immunity,” which protects them from prosecution in many cases involving their use of force. That comes after these many days of demonstrations and sometimes violent protesting and looting over the alleged police slaying of George Floyd in Minneapolis in May.

And the court refused to get involved with a number of gun cases. Advocates for the Second Amendment right to bear arms were hoping the court’s new conservative majority might take up one or some of these cases to shore up that right. The court hasn’t released a major ruling dealing with guns now for a decade.

