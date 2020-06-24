Instagram Censors Worship Leader's Praise Post, Labeling His Faith 'False and Harmful'

As the "cancel culture movement" continues to spread across the country, religious leaders are now under attack for simply praying during these tumultuous times.

Bethel Music's Sean Feucht shared several messages on social media explaining how Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are censoring his posts that contain videos of praise and worship.

"While @Facebook @instagram @Twitter promote the content of violence, rioting & destruction, they are actively CENSORING worship, prayer, peaceful protest & anything going against their fear-mongering narrative. My feed and many others is proof. #ChangeTheNarrative"

The worship leader posted another message of a screenshot that included the warning, "Your story goes against our community guidelines," leading to removal of his post that supposedly contained "false and harmful information."

This is what we’ve come to in America! Instagram is now classifying my WORSHIP videos as “harmful or false information” Religious Liberty? Freedom of Speech? Big Tech censorship? pic.twitter.com/I7s6HUfKH4 — Sean Feucht (@seanfeucht) June 23, 2020

An Instagram user attempted to reshare video of Feucht during a peaceful protest, yet was blocked because the content doesn't align with their "diverse community."

Feucht wrote, "This is what we've come to in America! Instagram is now classifying my WORSHIP videos as 'harmful or false information' Religious Liberty? Freedom of Speech? Big Tech censorship?"

Instagram's privacy and safety center outlines their intentions to "foster a diverse community," while continuing to be "an authentic and safe place for inspiration and expression."

The censorship against Feucht caught the attention of US Senator Josh Hawley, former Attorney General for Missouri, who tweeted his support for the worship leader-evangelist.

"Cancel culture meets #BigTech. Now @instagram is censoring a Christian worship leader who wants to post videos of praise and worship from places where there has recently been unrest. And that doesn't meet 'community standards'? Can't wait to hear the explanation for this."

The role of faith and religion in America continues to lose ground as the battle over what is offensive or fair becomes overshadowed by those who want to silence biblical themes and voices.