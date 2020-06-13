Protest, Prayer, and Praise: Christians Join Peaceful Demonstrations for Racial Justice

WASHINGTON — Nearly three weeks after his death, the US is still convulsing in pain over old national wounds exposed by the killing of George Floyd.

Protests and marches appear to have no end in sight, sparked by widespread outcries of racial injustice following Floyd's death after he was held under the knee of a Minneapolis police officer in late May.

In the midst of the pain and protests, there have also been moments of prayer and praise, like last Sunday's "Christian Response to Racial Injustice" event in Washington, D.C.

CBN News Washington Chief Videographer Denis Pacuraru documented stirring scenes of peaceful demonstrators marching, singing hymns, and praying for God to break the chains and bonds of injustice.

We encourage readers who wish to comment on our material to do so through our Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and Instagram accounts. God bless you and keep you in His truth.

STAY UP TO DATE WITH THE FREE CBN NEWS APP!

Click Here Get the App with Special Alerts on Breaking News and Live Events!