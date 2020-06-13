Displaying 30+ Stories
Allow Ads
HomepageUSNews
CBNNews.com

Protest, Prayer, and Praise: Christians Join Peaceful Demonstrations for Racial Justice

06-13-2020
John Jessup
6163876618001
FN12MARCH_DF.1_HD1080_1.599_128
Image source: CBN News
Image source: CBN News
6163876618001

Protest, Prayer, and Praise: Christians Join Peaceful Demonstrations for Racial Justice

WASHINGTON — Nearly three weeks after his death, the US is still convulsing in pain over old national wounds exposed by the killing of George Floyd.

Protests and marches appear to have no end in sight, sparked by widespread outcries of racial injustice following Floyd's death after he was held under the knee of a Minneapolis police officer in late May.

In the midst of the pain and protests, there have also been moments of prayer and praise, like last Sunday's "Christian Response to Racial Injustice" event in Washington, D.C.

CBN News Washington Chief Videographer Denis Pacuraru documented stirring scenes of peaceful demonstrators marching, singing hymns, and praying for God to break the chains and bonds of injustice.

We encourage readers who wish to comment on our material to do so through our FacebookTwitterYouTube, and Instagram accounts. God bless you and keep you in His truth. 

STAY UP TO DATE WITH THE FREE CBN NEWS APP! 
Click Here Get the App with Special Alerts on Breaking News and Live Events!

CBN News Email Updates

Submitted by escamp on

CBN News Email Updates

Stay informed with the latest from CBN News delivered to your inbox.

Latest CBN News Stories

News Articles