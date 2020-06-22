Second Shooting Reported in Seattle's 'CHOP' Police-Free Protest Zone

Seattle police are investigating another shooting, the second in less than 48 hours, in a downtown protest zone known as "CHOP" which stands for "Capitol Hill Occupied Protest."

A 19-year-old man was killed during a shooting incident early Saturday morning and another person was seriously injured during a shooting late Sunday evening, according to The Seattle Times.

Seattle police tweeted that they had heard of another shooting, but were unable to confirm due to "conflicting reports."

Police investigating reported shooting inside CHOP zone. One person at HMC with gun shot wound. Hearing reports of a second shooting, but have not be able to verify at this time. Conflicting reports, will update with more information when available. — Seattle Police Dept. (@SeattlePD) June 22, 2020

The CHOP zone spans several blocks near Cal Anderson Park and the Police Department's East Precinct on Capitol Hill. Demonstrators moved into the area after growing tensions following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

Police left that site following several nights of encounters between officers and protesters during demonstrations against police brutality.

Mayor Jenny Durkan noted in a statement on Sunday, "Working with (Seattle Fire Chief Harold) Scoggins, (Police Chief Carmen) Best, and other city departments, the city will continue to make changes on Capitol Hill in partnership with black-led community organizations, demonstrators, small businesses, residents, and trusted messengers who will center de-escalation."

"In the coming days, I believe together we can create a Capitol Hill environment that allows for peaceful demonstrations at Cal Anderson, quality of life for residents, and take concrete steps towards a new vision for policing in our City."

But Capitol Hill residents say Durkan must do more than just release a statement.

"I would invite Mayor Durkan to spend one night in the 'CHOP' area," said one man who lives near the zone. "And she can feel for herself what it's like."

"You need to let people know there's a limit," said local Nancy Douglas.

President Trump has criticized the city's Democratic mayor and the state's Democratic governor for allowing the zone to continue.

The president tweeted last week, "Radical Left Governor @JayInslee and the Mayor of Seattle are being taunted and played at a level that our great Country has never seen before. Take back your city NOW. If you don't do it, I will. This is not a game. These ugly Anarchists must be stopped IMMEDIATELY. MOVE FAST!"

Radical Left Governor @JayInslee and the Mayor of Seattle are being taunted and played at a level that our great Country has never seen before. Take back your city NOW. If you don’t do it, I will. This is not a game. These ugly Anarchists must be stopped IMMEDIATELY. MOVE FAST! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 11, 2020

STAY UP TO DATE WITH THE FREE CBN NEWS APP!

Click Here Get the App with Special Alerts on Breaking News and Live Events!

We encourage readers who wish to comment on our material to do so through our Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and Instagram accounts. God bless you and keep you in His truth.