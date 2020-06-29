Supreme Court Strikes Down Louisiana Abortion Law that Was Meant to Protect Women's Health

The US Supreme Court announced Monday it's overturning a Louisiana law that required abortion doctors in the state to have hospital admitting privileges. The law had been created to ensure the health and safety of women who face emergencies after abortions.

In the 5-4 ruling, Chief Justice John Roberts joined with his four liberal colleagues on the high court to elevate abortion rights once again.

For pro-life women, this law was all about protecting the safety of other women. Prudence Robertson of the pro-life Susan B. Anthony List said, "This Supreme Court has decided to strike down a law that protects the safety of women and protects children from the tragedy of abortion."

And Catherine Foster of Americans United for Life said, "It's tragic because we have this largely unregulated field where women are getting injured, women are getting killed."

Justice Clarence Thomas wrote in the dissent, “Today a majority of the Court perpetuates its ill-founded abortion jurisprudence by enjoining a perfectly legitimate state law and doing so without jurisdiction.”

Trump’s two appointees, Justices Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh, joined Thomas in the dissent, along with Justice Samuel Alito.

This was the first big abortion case since Trump became president, and it's likely to fuel pro-life voters heading into the 2020 election when many hope the balance of the Supreme Court can finally be shifted pro-life.

This pro-choice SCOTUS decision (where Chief Justice Roberts sided w/the liberal judges) is the "Scalia-moment" of the 2020 election Conservatives know they are on the one-yard-line Enthusiasm is already unprecedented, evangelical turnout will be too. #EvangelicalsForTrump — Rev. Johnnie Moore ن (@JohnnieM) June 29, 2020

Family Research Council President Tony Perkins was among the many pro-life advocates who were shocked and deeply disappointed in the decision.



"For too long, abortionists have flouted the law and derided health standards for women seeking abortion. As a Louisiana legislator, I authored one of the first abortion clinic regulations in the country to stop abortion clinics from operating in filthy, disgusting, unregulated conditions," Perkins said. "Unfortunately, in Louisiana and elsewhere these facilities have shown minimal concern for the well-being of women as many continued performing abortions in marginal conditions that put lives at risk as they falsify records to cover up their malpractice. With this decision, the Supreme Court has prevented Louisiana from enforcing the law to stop abortionists who regularly deride and violate health standards for women seeking abortion."

National Institute of Family and Life Advocates President and Founder Thomas Glessner stated his disappointment with the ruling too.

"Women seeking abortions have the same right to competent and quality care as patients involved in other surgical procedures. This ruling allows the loophole enjoyed by abortionists to remain open at the expense of the women the abortion industry claims to serve," he said.