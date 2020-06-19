'The Lord Did This': Ex-LGBTs Baptize Homeless Man, He Turns Out to Be Unbroken's Louis Zamperini's Great-Grandson

A group of former transgender, lesbian, and gay individuals, known as the Freedom March, baptized a homeless man in Savannah, GA, who turned out to be the great-grandson of Louis Zamperini.

Jeffrey McCall, the founder of Freedom March, told CBN News that their group went to Forsyth Park to worship and share the good news of God's love.

During that time, a homeless man, named Chase, approached the group and began speaking to one of its members. Chase shared that he struggled with addiction and had fallen on hard times.

The group decided to give Chase a place to sleep for the night.

"We prepared him a bedroom, got him food, towels to take a shower," McCall told CBN News.

McCall said after arranging accommodations they learned more about him.

The man's full name was Chase Zamperini and he was the great-grandson of Louis Zamperini. Zamperini's life story was depicted in the 2014 film, Unbroken, directed by Angelina Jolie.

They began to pray for him and two of the group's members felt led to wash Chase's feet.

Angel Colon was one of those people. Colon is a Pulse Night Club survivor. In 2016, a gunman opened fire in the Orlando nightclub and killed 49 people. Colon was shot several times but survived.

McCall said the entire experience was something that only God could orchestrate.

"It turned into this beautiful thing," he said.

McCall learned that Chase struggled with drug addiction and was homeless for three weeks before meeting the evangelist group in the park.

McCall encouraged Zamperini to give his life fully to the Lord and Chase accepted. The group gathered in the bathroom of their AirBNB accommodations and baptized him in the tub.

"He accepted the Lord Jesus as the Messiah, the Christ...it was so amazing," McCall expressed. "The Lord did this."

The group later took communion and McCall gave Chase a Bible.

McCall told CBN News he had not seen Unbroken until the day after meeting Chase. He said the film touched his heart and impressed the message that each life has a purpose.

"There was a scene in the film where Chase's great-grandfather, Louis, is stranded in the ocean. He was stranded there for weeks on a raft after his plane crashed during WWII. In that scene, he looks at the other guys and says 'there's a reason we are going to live.' During that time Zamperini cried out to God and said 'if you let me live through this, I will live for you," McCall shared.

"One of the purposes he lived was bringing Chase into this world," he said. "Seeing Louis Zamperini's life and all that he touched when he got saved, his children, and their children... seeing a legacy, and seeing how powerful life is. If one person's life is taken out, it affects so many people's lives."

McCall says he sees Chase as his brother now and that it is important to reach people with the Gospel message.

"Regardless of what is going on in the world, people are still going to live their life, people are still going to die every day. There are people that we have to reach, whether there's pandemics or not," he said.

"It's definitely the time to rise up and share grace, and truth, and what Jesus has done," he shared. "It is important that we have people rising up and leading because not just one person can do it. It's going to take the whole Body of Christ."

