'There was Such a Presence of Jesus': Christians, Community Leaders Wash Feet of NC Black Protest Organizers

Christians and peaceful protesters came together in Cary, NC, to demonstrate that we are all children of God and there is no racial division.

Pastor Soboma Wokoma, and his wife Dr. Faith Wokoma with Legacy Center Church, held an event on Saturday where people of faith and community leaders washed the feet of African-Americans while praying for an end to racism.

Despite violent protests occurring across the nation, God was calling believers to show their love to others through a powerful display of humility.

Shara and Daniel Chalmers with Love Wins Ministry were preaching in Ashville when George Floyd was killed.

Shara told CBN News that God gave her a specific vision that would unite the nation.

"I was distraught and kept having visions of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. and the unity walk that he did, linking arms, brother to brother as they sang in the streets of Washington, DC, 'We Shall Overcome,'" she explained.

"The Lord said, 'I want a unity walk but I want you to call Dr. Faith Wokoma," Shara said.

The Lord had already spoken a vision to her and she had her church in Cary organizing it, she explained.

"The Lord put on my husband and my heart to serve her vision," Shara told CBN News.

Shara and her husband organized a march alongside the Wokoma's event and invited participants to sing "We Shall Overcome" and "Amazing Grace."

While protestors marched with their arms linked, the Spirit of God was evident, and there was peace throughout the entire demonstration.

"We really need to have action now, not just prayer" Shara said. "It was an incredible movement of unity and there was such a presence of Jesus."

Police chiefs from the towns of Morrisville, Apex, and Cary, respectfully participated in the foot washing along with Cary Mayor Harold Weinbrecht.

"Two Christian police chiefs wanted to be part of the foot washing and Dr. Faith chose to do it at the steps of the police station as a prophetic sign that authority and those in leadership will model what Jesus did which was servant leadership," Shara said.

Shara expressed the importance for Christians, regardless of color, to show unity in the wake of racial tensions.

"This is the church's greatest hour. We cannot miss our moment to become the answer to ending slavery which is love. Serving our brothers and sisters feet - standing in the gap when there are police officers. We have to arise and shine and model the message," Shara concluded.

