Three Remaining Officers Charged and Arrested in George Floyd Case

WASHINGTON – Justice for America: All four policemen at the scene of George Floyd's death have been charged and arrested. And the officer who knelt on Floyd's neck is now facing upgraded charges. The question is, will it be enough to end the violence ravaging America?

The three remaining officers in the case of George Floyd's tragic death were taken into custody Wednesday after prosecutors filed charges against them.

Tou Thao, Thomas Lane, and J. Alexander Kueng all face aiding and abetting charges and could spend up to 40 years in prison.

Derek Chauvin, the officer who knelt on Floyd's neck, also had his charges upgraded to second and third-degree murder and manslaughter.

Protestors hailed the news in Minneapolis.

"They need to make an example of these four cops so that other cops will think about doing it again," said Stephen Jackson, a friend of Floyd's.

Meanwhile, in Washington, there was an apparent break between President Trump and Secretary of Defense Mark Esper over the issue of deploying active duty troops to crack down on the violent protests.

White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany said Trump was still willing to deploy federal troops even though Esper shot down the idea.

"He has the sole authority to invoke the Insurrection Act, and if necessary he will do so to protect American citizens," she told reporters Wednesday.

After a meeting at the White House, Esper appeared to reverse course.

The head of the Justice Department's Civil Rights Division tells CBN News the George Floyd case is a top priority. The DOJ is now deciding whether to proceed with federal charges against the police officer accused in this tragic incident that has led to protests and riots across America.

Across the country, protests continue and those that are violent are taking a toll on small businesses. Looting and vandalism have dealt a blow to those already crippled by the coronavirus lockdowns.

At the same time, major corporations like Delta Airlines and Amazon are seeing improvements as the economy rebuilds. And the stock market appears to be anticipating a strong recovery as it keeps shooting up, with some indexes approaching their old record highs.