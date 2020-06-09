Trump Supports This Type of Coronavirus Relief Plan if There's Going to Be Another One

Government relief and Federal Reserve policies have kept the economy afloat during the lockdowns, but all the federal spending has also sent the deficit soaring. It's now near $2 trillion and could reach $3.7 trillion when the fiscal year ends in September.

In a press conference on Friday, President Trump said the US economy was doing well prior to the pandemic and that will return.

LIVE: President @realDonaldTrump holds a news conference https://t.co/qfXa9nMlTD — The White House (@WhiteHouse) June 5, 2020

"We had the greatest economy in the history of our country, we had the greatest economy in the history of the world and that strength let us get through this horrible pandemic," the president said.

White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany responded to CBN News on Monday in a press briefing, saying President Trump is open to the idea of another coronavirus relief package.

"He's remained open to a phase four - payroll tax and several things he'd like to see in the package. It can't be state and local bailouts for blue states that have run their states into the ground because of decades of Democrat policies," she said.

Trump remarked on the recent employment report, adding that his administration supports a payroll tax cut.

STAY UP TO DATE WITH THE FREE CBN NEWS APP!

Click Here Get the App with Special Alerts on Breaking News and Live Events!

"We'll be going for a payroll tax cut. We think that'll be incredible in terms of what we're doing because again we're going to be bigger, stronger, better than we ever were."

"We'll be asking for additional stimulus money because once we get this going it'll be far bigger and far better than we've ever seen in this country. That includes as of three or four months ago," Trump said.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, May payrolls grew by 2.5 million - largely due to an employment comeback in "hospitality, construction, education, health services, and retail trade."

And he emphasized that a strong economy could help the country's issue with systemic racism.

Referring to job gains and economic growth, he said, "What's happened to our country and what you now see is the greatest thing that can happen for race relations, for the African-American community, for Asian-American, for Hispanic-American community, for women, for everything."

But Americans might not see another relief bill for a few more weeks.

We encourage readers who wish to comment on our material to do so through our Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and Instagram accounts. God bless you and keep you in His truth.